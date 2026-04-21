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The Importance of Bill James
On Meritocracy and Writing
Apr 21
•
Sam Kahn
30
11
5
The Great Substack Growth Crisis
What's This? A Post About Substack...on Substack?? Why yes, yes it is.
Apr 15
•
Sam Kahn
110
45
21
The Waiting Game
Or: The Great Inevitability
Apr 13
•
Sam Kahn
44
4
7
(Hench)man's Search for Meaning
A.A. Kostas on the Metamodern Novel
Apr 10
•
Sam Kahn
and
A. A. Kostas
18
8
3
The Stupidest Timeline
Commentator
Apr 7
•
Sam Kahn
47
6
9
Themes For Writers
Fiction in Our Era
Apr 5
•
Sam Kahn
32
8
3
March 2026
Launching "Cult Classic"
A New Home for Long-Form Fiction
Mar 25
•
Sam Kahn
42
4
8
What Has Gone Wrong With Fiction in Our Era?
A Laundry List
Mar 9
•
Sam Kahn
386
144
99
The Viking Era and the Humanities
Iran, Tech, the Irish Monasteries
Mar 4
•
Sam Kahn
60
19
16
February 2026
Evolution v. Mutation
A Theory of the New Political Landscape
Feb 28
•
Sam Kahn
35
24
4
The New Identity
Or: I Got Old
Feb 22
•
Sam Kahn
68
29
12
The Epstein Class
Commentator
Feb 17
•
Sam Kahn
109
43
18
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