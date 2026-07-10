Castalia

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Matt Garland's avatar
Matt Garland
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It was easier for these prophetic or priestly types when everyone believed in God. Then they could compare reality with a notion of gauzy perfection. It's tough for them now, when people are more likely to ask: what's the alternative? And in truth these types find that question fundamentally boring. They'd rather expound the old theme of corruption, here offered as the paradoxes of "late capitalism." Is this unfair? How can I see into the heart of Mark Fisher? Well, I been to grad school.

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