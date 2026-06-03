Dear Friends,

This is part of a recurring series — pieces reflecting on texts from “Intellectual Bootcamp.” If you would like to join the Bootcamp, which meets Fridays at 12pm EST, all you need is a paid subscription to Persuasion.

Best,

Sam

DAVID GRAEBER’S “BULLSHIT JOBS”

“In the spring of 2013, I unwittingly set off a very minor international sensation,” writes David Graeber in the opening to the Bullshit Jobs book. He’s talking about the article “On the Phenomenon of Bullshit Jobs: A Work Rant” that appeared in the anarchist magazine Strike. “The essay was based on a hunch,” Graeber would write. Hey believed that a great deal of what passed for work was anything but — that it was glorified forms of paper-pushing, with the majority of the BS jobs falling in the “administrative” sector. “It’s as if someone were out there making up pointless jobs just for the sake of keeping us all working,” Graeber wrote.

The essay was the usual Graeber mix — brilliant but also undisciplined. By the time of the 2018 book, though, Graeber seemed to be able to stand on firmer ground with his hunch. A YouGov poll in the UK found that 37% of the working population self-reported that they were sure their jobs did not meaningfully contribute to the world, while a poll in Holland put the number at 40%. Graeber also kept an open inbox to which workers around the world wrote in providing compelling anecdotal evidence for the uselessness of their work. Maybe the most striking example is a subcontractor for the German military, who describes his work as follows: “Instead of the soldier carrying his computer for five meters, two people drive for a combined six to ten hours, fill out around fifteen pages of paperwork, and waste a good four hundred euros of taxpayer money.” As Graeber charmingly points out, “The German military has been accused of many things over the years but inefficiency was rarely one of them. Still, a rising tide of bullshit soils all boats. In the twenty-first century, even panzer divisions have come to be surrounded by a vast penumbra of sub, sub-sub-, and sub-sub-subcontractors.”

When we discussed the essay in “Intellectual Bootcamp,” there was a certain amount of pushback. Many of the group felt that it just didn’t apply; others were struck by the rudeness of Graeber’s assessment of other people’s work. Bullshit is, to some extent, in the eyes of the beholder. The argument hinges on a somewhat unprovable assertion — that so much work really is of no ‘value,’ which raises the vexing question of what ‘value’ is. As Graeber writes, he does also get barraged by CEOs who claim that he has no idea what he’s talking about — that ordinary workers often can’t see the forest for the trees and that large complex organizations tend to have jobs built into them that may not seem like much to the individual workers but do contribute to overall efficiency.

But I do think Graeber is onto something — the viral reaction to his article is telling in and of itself. As Graeber points out, we really have no trouble viewing labor in Communist systems as being, in our terms, “BS” — as being dedicated to creating work and reducing unemployment for political purposes. The workers in the Soviet system who stood guard in the hallways of upstairs offices were clearly just there as make-work, as were the three clerks it took in a Soviet department store to sell a piece of meat. “In capitalism, this is precisely what is not supposed to happen,” writes Graeber, but it very clearly does. Anytime there is a round of corporate layoffs, it goes to show how many ‘soft’ jobs there were before the axe came down. A business book like Isaacson’s biography of Musk doubles inadvertently as a confirmation of Graeber’s thesis, with Musk’s whole career built on the notion that apparently blue-chip entities like NASA or GM are, basically, make-work organizations, producing no real products and rife for disruption. Sarah Majdov in Fatamorgana, reflecting on her time at MasterCard, describes how the process works. At MasterCard there really were profits — immense profits — but they all came from ‘60s-era technology, “the Switch” that allows MasterCard to take a percentage from every transaction involving its cards. Everything else — the tens of thousands of people MasterCard employs — are different kinds of eyewash, meant to upgrade MasterCard’s brand in the eyes of the public.

To really refute Graeber, you would have to argue that the system is perfectly efficient — that the market will punish companies for having excess workforces — but it quickly becomes evident that that’s not a realistic standard. The system has all kinds of inefficiencies built into it — companies that go nowhere, projects that cancel each other out (e.g. competing legal teams that reach a stalemate but take in enough of a pool of money to pay for both teams), as well as just the white hum of mid-level workers who have no idea what the point is of what they do all day. Once Graeber’s premise is taken in, that the allegedly ruthless capitalist system is actually not particularly efficient in generating true market value, then the economy has to be viewed in somewhat different terms — as a moral and political enterprise.

This isn’t actually so strange. Economists, much like a Soviet central committee might, treat the unemployment rate as the benchmark of economic success. Obama, in 2010, responding to calls for a public healthcare system, said, “Everybody who supports single-payer health care says, ‘Look at all this money we would be saving from insurance and paperwork: That represents one million, two million, three million jobs [filled by] people who are working at Blue Cross Blue Shield or Kaiser or other places. What are we doing with them? Where are we employing them?” Graeber calls this the smoking gun — proof that the U.S. economy, and private sector, really isn’t built around efficiency and isn’t really so different from a Soviet model. Full employment is the goal — for its own sake, for social reasons. Productivity is a kind of propaganda.

I’ve felt this in my own worklife, where juniors are sometimes hired for no discernible reason except that it feels good for the morale of the company; where swarms of coordinators will show up demanding all sorts of forms and regulatory compliance and whose sole purpose seems to be to interfere with the people who are pushing the actual work forward. Then, projects as a whole are stretched out well past the point of rationality — everybody elongating their own period on the job, which tends to mean to needlessly complicate the deliverable to the maximum extent. At some point or other, my framing on this shifted. I started to see it less as a horrible inefficiency — as people skimming, in structured ways, from the product — and to see it more as a kind of vast workplace benevolence, of how to keep as many people as possible employed and earning money and at least feeling somewhat productive in what they were doing with their lives. But to call it ‘benevolence’ is really just a nice way of restating Graeber’s point — that what you make of the job isn’t the point, that the job itself is the point, and that it is fundamentally a moral activity.

There are two crux points in Graeber’s narrative. One is in the early modern period as work moves off the land and into the new city environments. And the philosophy of work is voiced often in overtly moral terms. Graeber gleefully points out that Adam Smith was a professor of moral professor — but of course the whole Protestant Ethic was dedicated towards seeing work, whatever the work was, as salvational. Thomas Carlyle is something like Graeber’s adversary here. Here is how Graeber paraphrases Carlyle’s view: “Work should be painful, the misery of the job is itself what “forms character:’ Workers, in other words, gain feelings of dignity and self-worth because they hate their jobs.” Work, then, was never really about what you made of it. It was always a religious endeavor, and — in a cruel twist — the more necessary, and more miserable your work, the more it was its own virtue rewarded and didn’t need monetary support.

The next crux point is in the 1970s. Automation, just as Keynes had predicted in the ‘30s, really was replacing the need for most labor. The 15-hour workweek was in sight, but the society chose to go in a different direction. Corporations were able to sell consumer goods and financial products and to generate economic growth in that way. If that work did not actually hinge on human labor — or with the labor that there was far from properly rewarded — the corporations made up for that by adding “dummy jobs that are effectively made up.” This is the 20% or so of the labor force that belongs to the “administrative sector” — different sorts of layering that keep the corporations feeling nice and fat and that provide workers with employment, even if they aren’t really doing anything all day. Graeber enumerates these jobs — the shock troops of the BS workers — as “flunkies, goons, duct tapers, box tickers, and taskmasters.”

There was understandable pushback in our discussion group that Graeber doesn’t exactly offer a compelling alternative. His real aim is to “unlatch work from livelihood entirely,” which sounds nice but gets us into the platitudinous soup of anarchist and socialist theory without quite explaining how livelihood is managed. The most concrete he gets is a UBI, but it’s left very much unanswered where the money for that comes from without growth and capitalist enterprise. But, to be an arresting critique, Graeber doesn’t actually have to put forward a winning alternative. All he has to prove, really, is that the engine running the capitalist system isn’t particularly productivity but what I’m calling ‘benevolence’ and what he calls ‘managed feudalism,’ where jobs are generated as self-fulfilling entities. I think he moves surprisingly far in that direction. If we accept that — and accept that that’s really what goes on in much of the ostensibly capitalist system — then we no longer need to understand economics in the pseudo-mathematical terms of that discipline. It really is just moral — those with money figuring out to do with the human resources that they have. If we accept that premise, then there is no particular iron law for what the economy must be. The economy, essentially, can be whatever we want.