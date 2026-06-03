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Sohalt's avatar
Sohalt
1dEdited

Companies being able to substantialy reduce their workforce while still remaining economically viable is not necessarly evidence that these people who lost their jobs were not contributing anything of value. Often these cuts do lead to measurable degradation in the quality of the product/service/customer experience. And companies will lose some customers in the process. But not necessarily enough to outweigh the increase in profits due to the reduced costs.

Like, maybe your job was to make something less shitty, which seems personally meaningful enough if you believe in the value of things being less shitty, but then it turns out that a sufficient number of people are perfectly content with crap (or content enough to refuse to pay more for better alternatives, or not really in a position to demand better which is a thing that shouldn't happen in a perfect market, but what markets are so perfect, really?) to allow your employer to stay in business without you. Does that mean your job was bullshit all along?

This is argueably what happened/is happening to journalism, for instance. It's becoming inreasingly unrealistic as a viable career path, because apparently no one is really willing to pay fo it any more, but I wouldn't classify journalist as a bullshit job because of that. It could happen to teaching if the techbros manage to convince everyone that a chatbot can do the job! Are we really so sure they couldn't succeed in that campaign? In this brave new world, should we then see remaining schools with human teachers in in-person-classes as make-work-programmes?

I bet that Graeber would agree with me that a market's willingness to pay for something is not necessarily the last word on the value of that work.

But what about those jobs where even those who hold them struggle to see the point? It's hard to argue with that part of Graeber's argument. Clearly the market tolerates some degree of ineffciency.

But there are many more reasons to tolerate some degree of inefficiency than Graeber seems to consider.

Firstly, there's that eternal tension between efficiency and resilience. In order to improve resilience, a system needs to have some slack. Sometimes, you don't just pay for someone's hourly output, you pay for their availability when the shit hits the fan. When you need all hands on deck. In calmer waters, these means that some of these people will have time for some less mission-critical stuff, nice-to-have-stuff. As long as the waters stay calm, you can look like a genius for cutting that fat, because oh wonder, the ship stays afloat without it. But in fact you might just care a bit less about the ship getting wrecked in the storm. Creative destruction!

(Of course proponents of the lean approach will turn that argument around and say that the smaller barge is better in the storm, easier to turn around. But then the barge actually has to be small, and you have to give up on all those economies of scale. Wanting to run the supertanker with the skeleton crew, that's what I can't quite buy here).

Secondly, there's shortterm vs longterm considerations. Hiring and training entry-level positions for work you could do faster yourself (or outsource to the chatbot, nowadays) is not just "good for morale", it also helps build a talent pool, for the time when the veterans jump ship or retire. New hires are not super-efficient now, and might not be for a while, but there'll come a time when you need them. And they might not be in oversupply then, actually, since the birthrates are falling!

Of course lots of companies right now don't seem very keen on the longterm-perspective, when they apparently expect the singularity next quarter, but I wouldn't generally say that taking a longterm perspective on human resource management is totally irrational. At any rate, it has very little to do with charity.

It's not like you never talk about any of that at B-school. But I don't wonder that Graeber didn't take B-school seriously. Lots of people who go to B-school don't take it particularly seriously either.

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Terrance Lane Millet's avatar
Terrance Lane Millet
5d

A lot more to be said about this phenomenon, aside from Frank Herbert’s notion that all enterprises, be they corporate or national, ultimately collapse under the weight of an ever-increasing, top-heavy bureaucracy that produces nothing, impedes productivity, and eventually becomes too cumbersome to be supported by the shrinking production below them.

This is certainly the case in the educational sector. The fall of the faculty and rise of the all-administrative university, sort of thing as outlined in the book of the same name.

This is an interesting piece. Thank you. I’m not yet convinced about the meta-economical explanations. Worthwhile considerations they may be, but, for me at least, from a boots-on-the-ground perspective, much of the metastasizing growth of administration comes from low-level self-interest, job security, and toadyism. And to a degree class warfare, intellectual/educational inferiority and insecurity thrown in for good measure.

Add to this the interference from self-appointed specialists who have no experience in the field—in this case education—politicians who are mostly lawyers, whose schooling is essentially a training program, not an education in the classical sense, along with administrators who are in the business of education but are not educators, and you get the mess we are presently in. Hence the proliferation of “PhDs” in college governance you see after administrator’s names, a low-residence, two-year program in the shallows of learning that is nothing more than an MBA. And we complain about grade inflation.

We now have Deans, Deanlets, and Deanlings doing what faculty did ten years ago, overseeing subjects and disciplines in which they have no background.

I do not think this dynamic is the result of an attempt to keep people working in the sense that “the market” moves from on high as would the holy ghost. My feeling is that it is not so abstract, but rather a concrete manifestation of human self-interest and failure on the ground. I do not see any “benevolence” at play in what surrounds me.

This statement struck me viscerally from the article: “…swarms of coordinators will show up demanding all sorts of forms and regulatory compliance and whose sole purpose seems to be to interfere with the people who are pushing the actual work forward.”

Still, there is so much in the article I agree with and appreciate, and such thought experiments are needed and informative. But coming from a working-class background as I do, when I consider these things, my feet are still firmly on the ground, in the muds of pushback.

Thanks again for this.

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