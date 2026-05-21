Dear Friends,

We’ve had two sessions of “Intellectual Bootcamp,” which is hosted through Persuasion and is an opportunity to engage with contemporary classics. If you would like to join we meet Fridays at 12pm EST. You must be a paid subscriber to Persuasion to participate — which is a totally great deal anyway. Tomorrow, May 22, we are discussing David Graeber’s essay “On the Phenomenon of Bullshit Jobs.” The link information here (accessible after switching to a paid Persuasion subscription).

As the mood strikes, I may do a write up on pieces we’ve discussed — this is on last week’s essay, Gilles Deleuze’s “Postscript on the Societies of Control.”

Best,

Sam

GILLES DELEUZE’S POSTSCRIPT ON THE SOCIETIES OF CONTROL

I first came across Deleuze’s “Postscript” through a 2015 essay by William Davies, and it blew my mind. At the time I wasn’t reading a lot of theory — I’d sort of forgotten that theory existed — and the essay seemed to imply whole new uses that theory could be put to.

Deleuze’s essay is positioned as a modest addendum to Foucault’s Discipline and Punish, with Foucault having done most of the legwork. Foucault is describing the existence of a new kind of society that emerged somewhere between the execution of Damiens in 1757 and the significant penitentiary reforms of the 1830s. The old system — we’ll call it ‘sovereignty’ — exists as a protection racket, as the exercise of power across fairly loose borders. Deleuze describes the operation of sovereignty as “to tax rather than to organize production, to rule on death rather than to administer life.” Sovereignty can be capable of spectacular acts of violence — Foucault dwells in blood-curdling detail on Damiens’ execution — but it is in certain respects highly limited. It asks for little from subjects other than fealty, and symbols of tribute, and the exercise of its power tends to be off in the periphery, in border domains. The new regime —Deleuze is calling it the ‘disciplinary’ society — operates very differently, as a force of totalization. Power executes a double move. On the one hand, it loses interest in the periphery — the nation-state model takes hold in the 19th century and fixes borders, in a phenomenon nicely described by Benedict Anderson. On the other hand, it begins to take on a comprehensive control over the lives of individuals within its domain. That control, Foucault contends, is largely worked out in the highly disciplinary institutions, above all prisons and armies, but also schools and factories. The result is that the outside disappears. Individuals spend their lives being moved through a series of interlocking institutions, each exercising total control in the period that they are in it.

Deleuze calls the disciplinary system the society of the ‘molehill.’ We can think of the social security number as its apogee — it is assigned at the moment of the individual’s birth and represents the cradle-to-grave exchange, in the form of taxes, benefits, and overarching control, between the individual and the state. Foucault notes a fairly innocent-sounding development that can stand in for the rest. In the old pedagogical model, an apprentice worked with a master — a one-on-one relationship that lasted until the apprentice learned the designated task. Schools of the early modern era mimicked that approach. The schools of the disciplinary society were different and modeled on the factory. The powers-that-be — the schools — had learned to distribute tasks within space — all the students busy at their individual stations, the teacher multiplying the given work by the number of students within the radius of control. A written examination is a neat demonstration of how the system works — instead of individual, time-consuming relationships with the master, the students are each given identical tasks at their own work stations. The productivity of the class is vastly multiplied and the teacher changes over from instructor to proctor, concerned with maintaining the orderly work regime of the class or, as Foucault might have put it, serving as a “panopticon,” the all-seeing eye ensuring that the tasks of the society are regularly carried out.

Our forms of social critique tend to be concerned with the disciplinary society — one’s favorite left-wing high school teacher can pop up around here with myriad examples of how that control is exercised throughout the society, with sports teams, workplaces, and any social institution you can think of serving as a method of domination. In the 1960s show The Prisoner the hero, Number Six, might well have had the social security number in mind when he shouted, “I am not a number, I am a free man” — to which Number Two just laughed and laughed.

Deleuze accepts Foucault’s framing on the disciplinary society but contends that it is somewhat out of date — a new “monster” has appeared, with even more effective tools of domination than that of the “policy of coercions that act upon the docile body.” Somewhat confusingly, Deleuze calls this the ‘society of control.’ Another phrase of his — the ‘serpent’ — is more useful and evocative in distinguishing the new society from the molehill society that preceded it.

Deleuze’s essay is built in binaries like this one. The old society was a solid; the new one is a gas. The old society was a factory; the new one is a corporation. The old society operated in ‘discontinuous production’; the new one is ‘undulatory.’ As its badge of admission, the old society relied on the signature; the new one on the code. For its currency, the old one had gold; the new one not even paper but fluctuating rates of exchange. The old society enclosed individuals in its institutions; the new one extends a kind of freedom, but a conditional freedom in which one is forever in debt.

There was a certain resistance to the Deleuze essay in our Intellectual Bootcamp discussion of it. The concern is that it’s too nihilistic — that it offers no path for positive development. And there’s no question that Deleuze, like Foucault before him, is very sour. My contention is that the discourse is basically descriptive — power is understood as something like a natural force, operating through what Foucault called a “micro-physics.” It tends always to control and to dominate. There is nothing particular to prefer in one system as opposed to another — although Foucault seems to have a certain nostalgia for the empty spaces (the travelers’ inns, etc) that power did not extend to in the societies of sovereignty. Deleuze’s arresting phrase, “There is no need to fear or hope, only to look for new weapons,” tips off what his stance is. He is on the side of the individual looking, in a word, to do what they want; and to fight off coercions to the greatest extent possible. It is true that there is no evident political program out of this — it’s fitting that the copy we’re reading of the essay comes from The Anarchist Library — but that’s not exactly the same as nihilism. The freedom of the individual is sacrosanct, and the question is how the individual can navigate the ever-cleverer impositions of the society around them.

The main question here is whether this kind of sweeping civilizational metamorphosis is really a thing — if Deleuze is really just talking about ordinary technological shifts and ascribing to them import that they do not possess. After all, in the period that he regards as decisive — somewhere between the ’60s cultural conflicts that largely occurred within Foucault’s frame and 1990 when he is writing — there were no major wars, nothing to mark the kind of tectonic structural shift that he is depicting. But of course these tectonic shifts do happen. The feudal society gave way a new system — rooted in new forms of wealth and overseen by very differently-constituted techniques of power. That is not in dispute. The question is whether power really did reorient itself and in so short a time.

What’s inescapable, though, is the sense that Delueze is ‘prophetic’ — this is the word that everybody always seems to use about him. What was embryonic, and just apprehended in outline in 1990, has very much come to be part of the 21st century reality. I think I really grasped what Deleuze was talking about when I read a 2015 New York Times article, shocking at the time, about the work habits of white-collar Amazon employees. Attention had been given to high-handed tactics used to control blue-collar workers — an extension of Taylorite scientific management approaches of the 19th century, with ambulances waiting in lots for when the workers inevitably fainted from heat-stroke — but more striking was the way that, even in their ostensibly-cushy surroundings, Amazon’s white-collar workers were tethered to the company. Vacations didn’t really exist, nor did weekends or evenings. Workers were expected to respond to messages within minutes. One recalled spending the entirety of her ‘vacation’ in Florida sitting in Starbucks and using its wifi. There was no notion of work ending at the ‘end’ of the day — technology, and new management techniques, meant that workers were, in Deleuze’s terms, in ‘undulatory orbit,’ answerable always to the movement of the market. I had another ‘Deleuzian moment’ around the same time in Season Two of Sherlock. Episode Three — clip here — is a kind of ballet of Deleuzian ideas. A number of dominant moles are sitting in their molehills — panopticon control rooms with sight over the Bank of England, the Tower of London, and Pentonville Prison. Moriarty write some kind of a code — it’s depicted as a cascading series of numbers — that overrides all the techniques of the panopticon and frees the prisoners from their cells and the money from its vaults. “Nothing in the Bank of England, the Tower of London, or Pentonville Prison,” says Sherlock, working the case, “could possibly match the value of the key that could get you into all three.” As the season develops, the Deleuzian discourse thickens. Moriarty claims that Sherlock is delusional — there is no such code. If Moriarty wished to rob the institutions, he must have had a man on the inside.

There seems to be no question, though, that something essential has changed. “Money expresses the distinction between the two societies best,” Deleuze writes. Maybe the clearest example is in shifting conceptions of debt. If the tendency of the disciplinary society was to have debtors’ prisons — to use the power of enclosures to constrain the morally questionable behavior of indebtedness — debt now is ubiquitous. There is no particular criminal punishment for accumulating debt, or even defaulting on payments — and massive debt is constantly offered by any variety of financial lenders — but the coils of the serpent are very effective. Default on debt is accompanied by social opprobrium — manifested in the unwillingness of lenders to extend additional debt — and everyone, for their homes, their education, their everyday purchases, is kept in chains of debt that certainly do not seem as onerous as a debtors’ prison or anything like that but ensure a servile and unremitting obedience. The very nature of money — the transactions conducted through digital communications and banks’ passcodes, without passing through any solid hoards of wealth at all — speaks eloquently to Deleuze’s thesis of a fundamental shift in the structure of the society.

Actually, once you start to think in this way, you begin to see Deleuzian ideas everywhere. The flow of exchanges in the ‘frictionless’ gesture when someone swipes a credit card or holds up their phone to the electric sensor of a card reader is a ballet of undulatory coils passing through financial institutions, digital providers, etc. And gestures speaking to these underlying dynamics run, often very evocatively, throughout the entirety of social interactions. I mentioned that I encountered Deleuze through an essay by William Davies. The essay is about smoking and argues that the essential role of smoking — to ‘frame a moment’ — has shifted in the modern, Deleuzian era, with the cell phone photo taking on a role that a cigarette once did. Actually we can go a lot further in understanding the interplay of smoking with the industrial era. What is a cigarette really, after all? A cigarette is a mini-smokestack. It is about the most perfect illustration you could come up with of what Deleuze calls ‘discontinuous production.’ The smokestack of a factory billows up its plume of smoke. Standing in front of the factory the workers undergo a drop-dead imitation of the conditions of their own work — this time they are the ones producing the fire and the smoke, they are the ones shaping the time-frame of the productive moment (‘the smoke break’) and when it is finished they trudge back to the factory floor to be slotted back into the workflow of industrial production. I think there is something in this metaphor, as much as nicotine addiction, that explains the allegiance of blue-collars workers to cigarette smoking long after smoking has receded in the rest of the society. Smoking is a symbol of the deep reality of their work, and a gesture in the direction of what it would be like to control it. If the cigarettes will kill them, well, so will the factory as well. This sort of attachment to cigarettes has almost no appeal to white-collar workers who have already moved on to the new ways of working. Meanwhile, Deleuze’s most enigmatic line of all is to claim that “everywhere surfing has already replaced the older sports.” That may not technically be true, but he is getting at something. The older team sports almost all emerged out of the industrial 19th century and are metaphors of it — all the emphasis on precision, on organizing into work teams and meeting one’s production ‘goals,’ almost always assessed as a number of points scored. The modern sports — the generalized obsession with fitness for instance — do have more of an undulatory flow to them. One isn’t working within a specific time for specific goals. The game simply never ends. One is supposed to be strong and beautiful, always and forever.

If the society really has gone through a tectonic change in this ostensibly-quiet period in the late 20th century, the question is what the mechanisms are that would have driven it. Here’s what I can come up with. The most obvious is just the shift from an industrial to a post-industrial society, with more workers moving into white-collar or super-structural space. Work is conceived of in non-material ways, which moves us out of the factory setting and into something more undulatory and amorphous. But it seems inadequate to understand what is happening just in terms of a shift of the modes of production. A crucial point is that production has changed but not only in degree but in kind, which can be most clearly understood in the move from the analog to the digital. If the badge of power in the old system was the signature — with different signatures having different weight — in the new system what matters is the passcode that allows access to digital networks. This is what Sherlock is getting at and what Deluze expresses in the distinction between the factory and the corporation. The factory presupposes an adversarial approach to labor — the workers producing the commodity and the bosses regulating the exchange of production — while the corporation is fundamentally digital, it is about having access to an amorphous, usually digitized source of wealth, and the economic struggle is whether one can navigate one’s way to being a ‘stockholder’ or not. If we follow this line of analysis, then we are moving into the domain of Paul Virilio or Marshall McLuhan, where what matters is in the domain of technology, in this case various properties of electricity, and everything else in the era follows as an expression of how the technology takes root sociologically. More narrowly, within the Foucault/Deleuze discourse, the analysis would tend to turn on what Foucault calls the “economy of power” — power is an entity unto itself, and, as time goes by, power evolves to develop ever more sophisticated means of control. The shift from enclosures to the coils of the serpent is a cunning move by power — where one is never ‘off,’ or ‘out of the loop’ — and the changes in technology are more a materialization of power’s ability to adapt and to keep control. Deleuze himself pushes the discourse towards money without saying all that much about it, and another avenue of inquiry would be to follow a move within capitalism, as capitalism turns itself into something like post-capitalism or surplus capitalism, where wealth is no longer generated through commodities but manifests itself either as extractive of capitalism, as in the exotic tools of finance, or in digital enclosures that take in rents from internet users. This is Varoufakis’ argument in Technofeudalism — that capitalism has run its course and the new system is parasitic on the old model as capitalism itself was initially parasitic on feudal wealth.

I’m not sure Deleuze would have an answer for what, exactly, is the mechanism that drives the change in the structure of society — it may well be a combination of all of the above. What he does is he poses the hypothesis that such a vast metamorphosis is a real possibility. The mechanisms of change likely are occurring deep within banking systems or the properties of emergent technologies, but the effects can be felt everywhere. The way we carry ourselves — how we smoke, how we drink, how we snap our photos, how we play sports — is not really a matter of individual choice. These are conditioned behaviors but, maybe more than anything else, metaphors and gestures, speaking, a bit haplessly, a bit beyond our conscious control, but often very eloquently, to the deeper causes of our ubiquitous oppression.