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Robert Labossiere's avatar
Robert Labossiere
1h

Screw Foucault. Screw Deleuze. No. No. And no. Political theory is entertaining when, in the intellectual competition to come up with something even more comprehensive and unsettling, the next "great mind" invents a novel, disarming, usually (these days) terrifying explanation of "everything." You begin to see it everywhere. Of course you do. That's why it's so persuasive and seductive. That does not make it true. ffs

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Demian Entrekin 🏴‍☠️'s avatar
Demian Entrekin 🏴‍☠️
6hEdited

As a professed "enemy of Critical Theory," I must pose a few thoughts here. It’s in the spirit of open discussion, not refutation per se.

Theory is relentlessly focused on "structures of control." And as you say, once you put on those glasses, you see it everywhere. But this is a distorted lens. Badly distorted. Of course, we can find ourselves in situations where we believe we have no control over our destiny. We've all seen it. But we can also see examples where individual people have changed the path of their lives by taking action and making choices. We cannot ignore these examples of personal choice in the service of the "systems of control" frame.

If we are reading Deleuze within the backdrop of Foucault, then we are choosing to set up camp in a very particular section of the library. It does not inform our understanding of "systems of control" if we sequester ourselves among the "systems of control" writers and compare notes. We must expand beyond these post-Marxist & post-Hegelian thought traps, variations on different flavors of control.

A more rewarding and compelling "boot camp" might be to compare Foucault to Hayek, or Derrida to Mises, West to Sowell. Now THAT would get some people thinking.

Critical Theory's endless program of deconstruction does not get us to construction. It sets itself up in a protected room where it can deconstruct the world as it is, but it does not have to take any action or solve any problems. This is the ultimate failing of Critical Theory. The world is not a text. And somehow the theorists have granted themselves agency.

In the end, we seem to have abandoned the core tenets of the enlightenment, but it's not hard to see that the Critical Theory project not only benefits from them, it yearns for them:

Freedom of expression

Freedom of association

Freedom of movement

Freedom of religion

Freedom of markets

Freedom of inquiry

The people who believe they are trapped in "systems of control" are indeed trapped, but they are trapped by their beliefs. Not by "the system."

Need proof? Get up. Walk out. Do your own thing. Learn a craft. Start baking bread. Take control. No one is stopping you. The vast majority of businesses in the US are small businesses. They work for themselves and they meet the market where it is.

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