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Andrew Paul Koole's avatar
Andrew Paul Koole
Apr 7

That last one is tickling my inner idea machine.

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Una educación sentimental's avatar
Una educación sentimental
Apr 5

The best novel of the 21st century so far is 2666. Bolaño has absolutely no interest in any of those themes. I'd say the second-best novel of the 21st century is being written right now by Karl Ove Knausgaard with his current cycle of apocalyptic novels. He's not interested in those themes either.

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