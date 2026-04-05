Dear Friends,

The serialized novel Time Machine is clocking along at the new site Cult Classic. Six chapters are already posted. They can be read in scroll form here.

Best,

Sam

THEMES FOR WRITERS

There’s a game I play with myself sometimes of thinking about themes for writers. It’s a game because, usually, this isn’t how good art is produced — you have to feel it, it has to align in some way with your life, but sometimes if you’re lucky it corresponds, in a way that resonates, with the big ideas of the era you’re in. But it can be interesting to come from the other way round, to think about what those macro-ideas are and how they are ‘covered’ by some of the leading writers/artists we have.

Replacing myths with pop culture. The cultural substrate we have replaces a world of classical learning — classical myths and Biblical stories, etc — with almost complete immersion in pop culture, so that children (and this tendency increases every year) are raised on a combination of Disney, Marvel, and the digital cornucopia. Superheroes, in particular, become a base-level imaginative understanding of the world. (Jonathan Lethem)

Replacing stories with facticity. Fiction, as we’ve known it, thrives on boredom. It’s the empty, daydreaming part of the day that fills itself with stories and the outer extremity of one’s knowledge of the world becomes inhabited by fantasy. But the world of mass media constructs an entirely different imaginative landscape — everything is available at the click of a button but what is of interest is different kinds of reality; the tendency when we are ‘binging’ on television or doing an internet ‘deep dive’ is to inhale facts, which really means gawking at lives that seem cooler and richer than ours. Consumers of fiction lose interest, then, in imaginary people in imaginary rooms, as David Shields argued in Reality Hunger. They want to luxuriate in real-life detail — above all, if it’s lurid information about famous people. (Benjamin Labatut)

Replacing boredom with anxiety. If the world of Jane Austen or Anton Chekhov was made up of boredom — of people in hopelessly provincial settings to whom nothing ever happens, our world has had boredom swapped out for anxiety: all kinds of things are happening but always to other people. This is something that the ‘internet novel’ is always trying to get at (for instance, the writing of Patricia Lockwood) but it has an interesting correlate in theater, in the frenetic sped-up drama of David Mamet (who described himself as having his ideas for plays in the sensation of overhearing the conversations of strangers) as opposed to the exaggeratedly slowed-down work of Annie Baker, which is a kind of prayer for the return of boredom.

Transhumanism. I’m a bit surprised that this hasn’t been explored more outside of science fiction. The advent of cloning, genetic modification, transhumanist life hacks, etc, pose the possibility of life without fear of aging or dying, which of course fundamentally alters how we think of our own identity. (Orphan Black, Gattaca, etc)

Chemical existence. This one has been a bit more popular with contemporary writers, even if it’s already tinged with the sensibilities of the 2000s. The notion — and this is directly tied to the advent of anxiety — is that the pain-free life is although at the expense of personal identity. (Ottessa Moshfegh, Ben Lerner, Tao Lin, Eternal Sunshine Of the Spotless Mind)

Confusion of feminism. Feminism has been such a gospel for everyone left-of-center for several generations that even to voice discontent with feminism or wonder where the feminist revolution is leading provides tension enough to sustain a fictional narrative. (Sally Rooney, Lillian Fishman)

Sexual revolution giving out. Michel Houellebecq kind of owns this one, but the point is that specific generations of Westerners were promised some kind of new, freer relationship to sexuality (the ‘60s ’summer of love’ generation but also to some extent the ’90/‘00s hookup generation) and the absence of that new sexuality — or just the ordinary facts of aging — bring about a sense of betrayal and despair. (Michel Houllebecq, Sigrid Nunez, David Szalay)

Heightened sexual intimacy. It becomes possible, in a very sexual open era, to rewrite classics but without prurience and with the ability to put sexuality front-and-center in the frame. (Alan Hollinghurst, Sarah Ruhl)

Inheritance of past suffering. The logic of decolonization and of liberal progressivism brings about a difficult, and basically insoluble, question — if we are moving towards a more equal and just society, with many of the past’s worst injustices ameliorated away, what is the space for atonement, how do we reconcile ourselves to the worst crimes and worst injustices of the past? This topic has of course been plowed over more than just about any other, particularly over the past decade, and usually with a narrative of righteous violence as the only fitting purification. (J.M. Coetzee, Colson Whitehead, Octavia Butler, Django Unchained, Get Out!)

Overdependence on technology. This is the really obvious topic for writers to cover, and of course it has been much plowed over as well. If — as everybody agrees — we are overdependent on our technology, what happens to us when the technology gives out? A great deal of our genre fiction — all the zombie movies, the dystopians, etc — is basically about this, about what the ‘state of nature’ looks like when cross-hatched with modern, tech-dependent people. (José Saramago, Rumaan Alam, Black Mirror, The Matrix)