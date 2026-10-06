I had this thought the other day that a great deal of what we think of as political life amounts to the war of different timeframes against each other. I was listening to some sort of history podcast that was discussing an unfair treaty — and the clear problem that the diplomats of that era had in whether they felt obligated to honor a treaty signed in the past or preferred to negotiate or fight for fresh treaty lines.

Phrased that way, it becomes obvious how much of our lives are controlled by the past. All real estate, which is to say all property, is mediated by a transaction that occurred at some point or other in the past — and, from time to time, the property-holder is called upon to produce some moldering deed to prove that they have the right to live where they’re living. If you’ve ever had the misfortune of having a drink with a law student, you have had the experience of their telling you all about the ‘beauty of the law’ — it’s usually torts they want to talk about — and the way that the deep history of precedents produces all the various shackles that we live in.

Revolutionary fantasies, by contrast, always exist around an excitement about the present — the ‘revolutionary now’ when, suddenly, everything is up for grabs. There’s a reason revolutions tend to be commemorated by the date they happen — what they really represent is the present, for once, triumphing over the past, the property rules and laws of the past no longer applying, the present generation doing what it wants.

I am not particularly advocating for the present over the past — the past is more orderly, has a great deal of time to figure things out. The rule of the present tends to be a chaos. As Pope Pius puts it in The Young Pope, “The past is an enormous treasury with room for all sorts of things. The present is merely a narrow slit with room for one pair of eyes. My eyes.” The law students drinking their beers are probably right — you do need the past to keep things together, at least to some extent — but you also need a balance, you need room (and it often can be hard to find that room) for the present to have its freedom and exert its own influence.

But if the past and present are locked in their eternal struggle, there is also a new player on the scene. As John Maynard Keynes writes, “The importance of money flows from it being a link between the present and the future,” and the main function of money can be thought of as moving the future into the present. That’s essentially what all money is — a promissory note for future payment in goods — and debt is a way of putting the present and future in close contact, with the present as an oathkeeper for the future delivering on promises that the present has committed to.

What’s interesting about this is that it seems to be a fundamentally new way of positioning our temporalities in relation to each other. In antiquity and the medieval period, the future was basically untrammeled land. There were a few ways to try to influence the future — basically, by building stone things that were difficult to move again, whether those are pyramids or Ozymandias’ stone statue. As Naomi Kanakia put it in a recent note, “If you want immortality write your name in stone.” Shakespeare, in his sonnets, explores the relative durability of children and of writing in reaching the future, but the future, in all cases, is very far away.

Capitalism changes that dynamic. All investment is essentially a way of terraforming the future, and financial instruments, whether interest or bonds, are all ways of saying that the future actually is largely knowable and, to a great extent, mathematically predictable — we know for instance what the interest will be on a debt.

It seems that bonds are really the critical development. Before the advent of bonds, any long-term project had to rely on the prestige and coercion of a sovereign, and to some extent loans. With bonds, it becomes possible to commit to the future with a degree of surety — stadiums or infrastructure projects or whatever it is can be invested in with some confidence that the investment can be earned back.

As with the tyranny of the past, the tyranny of the future may well be a positive development — it points the way towards (if not exactly guaranteeing) a future stability that would have been completely inconceivable in earlier times. Not only does the movement of money from the future to the present, in the form of debt, encourage investment in the present but it allows the map of the future to begin to populate, since it stands to reason that different investments in the present will survive into the future so long as the bondholder or banker or different types of creditors are around to see the yields on the investment come due.

But, like all tyrannies, it has its dark side. What the tyranny of the future — really a new thing in human affairs, it can only exist with bond markets and banking and modern financial instruments — does is it establishes the terrain of the future in a deeply conservative way. We already to some extent know what the future will look like — it will look like the ROI of various financial investments and with those investors doing everything they can to keep the trend lines as nice and smooth as possible in order to have the best chance of recouping the investment. If the past is jagged and multifarious, the future — in the form of graphs and stable financial payouts — is actually dull and monochrome. And whatever the benefits of enhanced order in this pre-seeded future, we know also that it will be even more unequal than our present time — those who already have investments in the future stand to gain immensely from them; those who don’t have the means to invest will have nothing.

I was thinking about all of this when I read a a New York Times op-ed about AI by Steve Rattner. I was so enraged by the op-ed that I thought about writing a separate post on it, but I think it neatly illustrates the point I am making here. Rattner articulates something that I have felt for a while to be in the background of the AI discussion but have never heard out loud. Rattner, in effect, admits that the technology may not be that good but argues that it doesn’t matter — the economy needs to grow and AI is the only means on the horizon to generate economic growth. “AI has the potential to reinvigorate our slow-growth economy and make it easier to address the country’s increasingly challenging problems,” he writes. “For all the concern about the technology, we need AI to deliver.”

There are a vast number of problems with that statement. For one thing it puts priorities into topsy-turvy order. It is of no importance whether AI is actually good for us, or whether the technology may be deeply dangerous — Rattner concedes in fact that it may well be. All that matters is economic growth — and morality, social cohesion, even physical security are subordinated to that. Then, Rattner’s piece ridicules the whole notion of a free market. There is no room in this analysis for regular people to actually figure out what they want to buy and sell; there is no hidden hand. The decisions here are made by economic mandarins who look at the horizon and see where the growth must come from. The product isn’t actually that good? Well, so what, consumers need to keep buying it and using it because, in the economic forecast, the technology is vital — and Rattner’s article is full of suggestions about how the government can work with the private sector to further incentivize the use of AI. What’s being described, essentially, is a planned economy — where the prognostications of experts are just as determinative of economic outcomes as any Politburo could wish.

But the most striking implication of Rattner’s analysis is that the future is already accounted for and the present is held hostage to the future. There has already been so much investment plunked down on AI that AI has to succeed, and the blackmail works backwards from there — if those investments don’t pay out, then the growth curves get hit, and you don’t want to lose all your growth, do you? Nowhere in this analysis is there room to say that maybe the hyperscalers shouldn’t have bet the farm — or the McMansion — on an unproven and double-edged technology with no very clear benefit or that, actually, the world was cruising along just fine before 2022 when OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT and then the rest of the industry jumped on the bandwagon. The appeal to the past doesn’t matter, and the appeal to common sense doesn’t matter. What matters is that the future has already been claimed by its most bullish investors, and that is supposed to, for some reason, influence both consumer behavior and government policy in the present.

The sense is that we are moving into a very different era with different rules, and this is one of its features. The tyranny of the past has always been with us — and if liberalism is always so proud to break free of the past, it still has to contend with control as exercised through property rights and the legal code — but the tyranny of the future is largely a new addition to the social landscape and is, if anything, even more cunning in its hold.