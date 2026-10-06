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Philip Graham's avatar
Philip Graham
Oct 6

A nice essay. I like how you bring AI into these musings.

However, I’d say that the tyranny of the future has been with us for a very long time. The Christian notions about the future rewards of heaven and or the punishments of hell have done quite well in regulating the present behavior of scads of believers.

As for achieving mortality by writing one’s name in stone, I can take you to numerous cemeteries where the headstones have been largely wiped clean by the passage of time.

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Nathan Keller's avatar
Nathan Keller
Oct 6

I am troubled at the thought that Chicago is predicted to default on their bonds. And in Toledo it has been ten years since we voted to rebuild the county jail, for sufficient reason naturally, the ground was broken but the money managers could not bring themselves to pull the trigger when they thought or knew? Nobody would buy if interest rates were near Zero. Something like that, but there is an instance that if they had gotten introuble they could have taken it to the public! Nobody wants their adult children in crowded dorms thrown together 18 year olds with bank robbers, stick up artists and murderers. I attest they all are rubbing shoulders with violent loons and with -of course-schizophreniacs from rough and rowdy pasts. Instant pot corporation received bankruptcy in 2023 but it by no means is cut and dried that they had exhausted their market. They could not keep up with their loans, but again, they had such good will in the public they could have sold plenty more, again, they could have offered extended warrantees or sumthin', we cannot be seriously at odds with each other, by ourselves we have to run to stay balanced upright.

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