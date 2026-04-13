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Cato Theologos's avatar
Cato Theologos
Apr 13

Really like this article; I wish I was as confident as you are. I think what scares me most about AI is less what it's capable of doing and more what it's capable of disrupting. I was recently in a situation in a foreign language class where I discovered almost all my classmates had begun using AI for their translation assignments, something which dramatically shifted the classroom environment. I became one of the only students making mistakes in class, which was a really discouraging situation to be in. While I know I am actually learning and my classmates are not, the design of the class makes this hard to show--which is unfortunate, given my need for letters of recommendation. Similarly, while it was heartening that readers revolted in the Mia Ballard situation, it worries me that the book was published in the first place. It's increasingly impossible to fully tell whether people are using AI or not, and given how easy it is to waste agents and editors' time with AI-generated submissions, I do worry that the entry points for new authors in traditional publishing--already dubious--are getting rapidly dismantled. Thank you in advance for your thoughts--I'd really appreciate your perspective on this.

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Michael Maiello's avatar
Michael Maiello
Apr 13

My concern about the idea that jobs that can be replaced by AI aren't worth keeping is that our society often has very low expectations. We live in a "good enough" economy where things are only made better by the people you encounter who go above and beyond professionally. An AI will never try to "do more" for you in customer service or certainly in anything creative. "Good enough" means whatever people will tolerate. You see it all the time. You buy a piece of furniture to assemble and the instructions are badly translated, likely by machine, from one language to another. These are little things we tolerate, to save a buck or two. But they coarsen and worsen the world.

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