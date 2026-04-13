Dear Friends,

I have an interview up with Paul Starobin here to discuss fiction’s decline and a piece in Persuasion here on the ceasefire.

Best,

Sam

THE WAITING GAME

There’s an odd quiet in the world right now. I feel it everywhere I go. I feel it on this platform. It’s not just the sense of resignation in dealing with Trump. It’s not a certain economic plateauing. It is — I’m convinced — everybody waiting around to see if they will be made redundant by AI.

I’ve made my own arguments against AI enough times that I’m tired of hearing myself talk about them — that it undermines our agency and dignity; that we turn our power over to tech companies that really are just interested in mining our data and our privacy, and so on. But maybe the most important argument is that it’s really not that good. The first time you fire up an LLM, it feels like magic — like anything is possible here. I can certainly understand why so many people have turned the last few years over to beta-testing the product. But after not too long, you hit the limits — and the limits, as far as I can tell, are pretty insuperable. The LLM is rooted in the dataset you give it. It can’t really create, can’t intuit, can’t think outside of the box, or really think at all, can’t engage with anything other than its pixelated reality. And then it does hallucinate and the hallucinations seem to be a feature rather than a bug, so that anyone working with it — and cheerily turning over all the dignity of their labor to it — does, in the end, have to check it, with the result that there is barely any labor-saving at all.

But it’s obvious that arguments like mine are losing, or at least are losing out in the short-term. Everybody takes it for granted that AI is progress that we have to yoke ourselves to for better or worse, and everybody is looking for the tactical advantages they get when working in tandem with their cyborg friend. And so what’s happening, as I look around, is this sense of the Great Inevitability. Oracle, the software company, lays off 30,000 workers — 18% of its global labor force — to replace them all with AI, and it feels inevitable. “Data centers are the new offices,” writes Andrew Yang. Students turn in their school assignments with AI, including their creative writing assignments, and it feels inevitable — The New Yorker reports on the urban legend of a student who never turned in a single assignment of his own all through high school; since everything he ever wrote was AI, the teacher had nothing that really was his to compare it to.

Underneath the Great Inevitability is a set of assumptions:

1.The world moves forward. Progress is inevitable.

2.Progress is essentially technology. As Marshall McLuhan put it, first we make our tools and then our tools make us. This is just a fact and is perfectly illustrated in the case of AI, a technology that none of us fully understands but that will help mold us in the direction of whatever the future brings.

3.The economy, and society as a whole, needs growth to survive. There is little obvious growth in other sectors. The area for growth is AI, which means that we have to go all in on AI no matter the consequences.

4.There’s no question that a large number of people will lose their jobs, but that’s just inevitable. If the jobs can be replaced by AI, then the jobs aren’t worth keeping anyway. And the way this works is that if jobs go away due to the advent of a new technology, then the economy shifts and jobs re-materialize thanks to advances made by that technology.

Those are all kind of baseline assumptions for most people and baked very deep into the culture. Against them, I would just ask the following questions — as something to pass the time in this extended period of waiting:

1.What really do we want our lives to look at? What are the actual values that we centralize our lives on?

2.If that value is ‘optimization’ — going along and getting along — then I have no particular argument with AI. If that value is more in the realm of pride or dignity, then I would ask how turning so much of our agency over to a machine contributes, even hypothetically, to having lives that give us a genuine sense of esteem?

3.How sure are we that AI can do things better than we can? A couple of years ago, writing seemed to be immediately in the crosshairs of AI. Already, it’s becoming fairly obvious what the limitations of the AI are — it lacks a true point of view, as well as lacking genuine creativity and having its fairly-transparent writing tics — and the backlash is upon us, with writers from Mia Ballard to Megan McArdle facing real repercussions for their use of AI.

4.What makes us so sure that jobs lost to AI are actually going to come back through AI? The way the market is playing out, AI is being driven by a handful of enormous companies, many of which are ruthlessly downsizing themselves in order to have their work done by AI. Where exactly are the job growth gains that we can even conceivably anticipate?

5.Might it be better, instead of putting our trust in massive tech companies and a largely-untested-and-flawed product, to actually invest in our own value, to think about what we want from our lives and invest in that?

For me, there is actually a very clear direction to go in — it’s about writing and the humanities and a connection with the past, all the things that AI almost by definition can’t touch. But even there it’s starting to get a bit lonely. I can feel that the values of the society are shifting. It’s not really because of the AI — its limitations are, by this time, thoroughly documented — but because the critical mass has chosen to adopt the unspoken assumptions buttressing AI’s advance without asking the hard questions like what I’ve itemized above. At the moment, in many respects, the wind is going out of the sails of AI. And if AI isn’t what it’s assumed to be — a path to artificial general intelligence or, at the least, a mechanism of economic growth — then the wind is going out of the sails of the society as a whole. If we find ourselves made redundant, or just more generally irrelevant, that won’t be because of the AI, actually. It will be because we did it to ourselves.