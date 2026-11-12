When I have my spasms of regret — which I do, pretty frequently — they tend to always come back to one place: a feeling of why I didn’t firmly choose a profession and tenaciously try to climb the ladder. It turns out — although I was somehow ignorant of the mechanics at the time — that there’s a completely straightforward way to be successful and to have what’s usually considered the good life, and older people tend to be more or less unanimous in advising you to do this. You basically get one crack at it as you’re coming out of college or your relevant graduate school. Once you’re in your industry, you aren’t going to get a whole lot of chances to fail, so you really have to demonstrate unswerving loyalties to the values of that industry, above all the unspoken ones; since you’re not going to know what you’re doing for quite a while it’s that fidelity that will get you through. Then, there’s going to be a point when it gets very narrow, and then narrower than that, as the people who are going to make it to the top positions need to impress the decision-makers and, critically, outmaneuver their rivals, usually erstwhile colleagues, for those top positions. Anybody who makes it will have to spend their career looking over their shoulder while anybody who doesn’t — since you can’t really stay in the same middling position for a long time — will have to find something different to do with their lives.

I really do have these stinging regrets about not pursuing different ladders that presented themselves, but what’s strange about that is that I would have hated everything about that kind of life. If I look at my resume, it feels much more horizontal — much more different, sometimes very disparate things, leading into one another. What’s strange is that that’s pretty much exactly what I wanted — I wanted to absorb different inputs so that my outputs (independent and creative) would be more interesting and if I really think about my life and myself I would pretty much do it in exactly the way that I have, with the emphasis on the horizontal — but sometimes those reflections don’t take anything away from the sting of what I feel for having missed out on a degree of verticality.

What seems to be going on is a real discrepancy between how we conceive of what a good life is and what a good life actually consists of. These disciplined, pyramidal resumes really impress us. ‘Gaps’ in resumes are deeply frowned upon, ‘career changes’ hard to understand. I suppose part of it is that we’re impressed by power — usually, the only way to command large numbers of people is to have diligently worked one’s way up to at least a middle tier in a large bureaucracy. And part of it is what I’ve come to think of as a kind of industrial age superstition — we like the idea of people who’ve moved their way up a large hierarchy and who can then really flutter their wings once they reach the top.

But here’s the thing. Those kinds of people tend to be very limited. I’m thinking especially of the academic lifers — these people who really get venerated for their wisdom, but the question never seems to be asked of what kind of wisdom or expertise someone can have who’s never had a ‘real job.’ The people who, in life, I’ve found myself being most impressed with tend, conversely, to be people who have hopped around a lot, who have worked all kinds of different jobs, who have crossed class lines, have some amalgam of skills, and the ability to adapt as circumstances demand. But those people never really seem to have real power or lead large organizations. Usually they finally settle in the mid-tier somewhere and find themselves looking up to someone who was in that industry/field from the very beginning.

So we seem to have reached a very strange, paradoxical situation. It’s understood, with people living as long as they do, that some horizontality is to be expected, that multiple careers are often very common, but our systems of employment and prestige haven’t caught up to that. Verticality is where the money is. Horizontality is where the interest is. The way we’ve structured things now, everybody is forced to choose.

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