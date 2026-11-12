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Peter James's avatar
Peter James
2h

LinkedIn is underrated in terms of it's ability to generate negative peer comparison. Oh wow, this guy from high school is posting his Porsche on Instagram? Don't care, I never wanted a Porsche. But if that same guy posts on LinkedIn about getting partner at a major consulting firm, then I think "Wait a minute, am I a huge loser?"

But then I think about the mechanics of what it takes to get to that level. Constant emailing and Slacking on the phone. Calendars without a blank space in them. Neverending pressure about the next deal, the next meeting, the next client. In every place I've worked, the people higher up the ladder seem to lead these very frenzied existences that cancel out any material benefits that come from advancement.

I don't know man, maybe the money is worth all of that to some people. But I'm feeling okay doing solid work at the individual contributor level and saving plenty of space for my own sanity.

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
3h

Amen brother! Our niche is niche switching – the human at his or her best. As it turns out, this is a lifelong dedication, however a nonlinear one (certainly not a lane nor silo). Ideas are always interstitially discovered – as I joke in the realm of careers there are samurai and tea masters. The samurai are singularly focused and have honed their competitive edge, but they might end up just chopping wood all day or hewing down their enemies. The tea master arranges a space for discourse, involving art, ethics, and is always open to exploring intersubjective imagination.

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