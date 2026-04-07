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GD's avatar
GD
Apr 7

All true, except this isn’t really just a one-man wrecking crew — 40% of the country actually supports this president. That is, perhaps, the most disturbing thing.

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Keith Muir's avatar
Keith Muir
Apr 7

Surely if senior Republicans had any backbone and stood up to him earlier, he could have been contained.

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