Castalia

Castalia

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Joe
Jun 4, 2023

Your stories really do get to me. I read somewhere that you've also written a novel, which I'm however unable to find anywhere... I would be very grateful if you could point me somewhere to get it! Best

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1 reply by Sam Kahn
Hilary J. Held's avatar
Hilary J. Held
Jun 4, 2023

Social satire, with an aspect of horror. I think an editor would keep reading.

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