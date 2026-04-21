Dear Friends,

I have a piece up in Air Mail Magazine on the superagent John Brockman and his Epstein connection.

Best,

Sam

THE IMPORTANCE OF BILL JAMES

I was doing a research project in the main reading room of the New York Public Library. That meant waiting for long periods of time for my requested books to be found and their numbers to appear on the little screen by the window, and that meant that to entertain myself I had to make do with the reference books lining the shelves, most of which were of stupefying boredom but also included The Historical Baseball Abstract by Bill James, which I beelined for anytime I was there and continued reading often long after my number was flashing.

I don’t really remember anything else from this research project — I don’t even entirely remember what the research project was about — but I can recall entries from the Abstract pretty much from memory, and, if I really think about it, James may have had a greater influence on my writing than anyone else.

James, a small-town Kansan, was obsessed with baseball (“I think about baseball virtually every waking hour of my life,” he wrote once), and, while working as a night guard at a pork and beans cannery, began writing mimeographed booklets of obscure baseball statistics. With time the booklets found a following with the hardest of the hard core and then gradually spread out from there. The Historical Abstract, which is James’ magnum opus, is James for more general readers — there are still all the stats (win shares, similarity scores, pythagorean winning percentage, etc, etc) but there are also these capsule write-ups of all the top players in baseball history, which are all different from one another, sometimes highly statistical, sometimes personal, sometimes whimsical, and each completely brilliant in its own way.

For his post on the journeyman Darrell Evans, James reflects on the puzzle of how players get to be underestimated, with James putting together a rubric of the “ten leading characteristics of an underrated player,” from a quiet personality to playing for multiple teams, and asking how Evans, with adjusted stats worthy of the Hall of Fame, managed to be so easily overlooked. On the ‘30s shortstop Arky Vaughan, James reflected that he really knew nothing about Vaughan — a player who has left little imprint in baseball lore — but, since his metric found that Vaughan was actually the second greatest shortstop in baseball history (“the selection of Vaughan is a surprise to me as much as it is to you”), he went for a deep dive to learn everything he could. For the famously cantankerous Albert Belle, James put together a list of ten nice things to say about Belle, which opened “so far as we know, he’s never killed anybody” and concluded, “the man could hit.”

What James was getting at in his project as a whole was to really think through the meaning of meritocracy. James’ main adversary throughout his writing — an inexhaustible white whale — is the Baseball Hall of Fame. To most baseball fans, still steeped in a storybook version of the sport, the Hall of Fame is the ultimate, inarguable imprimatur of excellence — with selection contingent on a highly layered process. For James, though, the Hall of Fame is awash in corruption. Some of it is of the garden variety kind — in the 1960s, the former second baseman Frankie Frisch essentially ran the Hall of Fame Veterans Committee and duly selected his former teammates as well as the colleagues of his era to the Hall of Fame — which explains the inclusion of Freddie Lindstrom, Travis Jackson, George Kelly, etc. Here is James on Kelly:

Asked to name the worst player in the Hall of Fame, I will often cite George Kelly….He wasn’t a Hall of Famer on the best day of his life. What put him in the Hall of Fame was a Veterans’ Committee salted with two of his former teammates, one of his old General Managers, and two old reporters who had covered the team in his glory years. And, not wishing to be impolite to Mr. Kelly, his son, or even the Hall of Fame, I don’t think that one can denounce that kind of thing in strong enough terms.

But corruption occurred also in more subtle, prevalent ways. The sportswriters who ran the Hall of Fame’s selection process were supposed to be professionals completely immersed in the intricacies of their sport, but in reality they tended to be imprisoned by group think, by popular acclaim, and by a handful of flashy statistics. What happened over and over again was that players with hype, or for some reason the inside track, were selected for top honors; and players with steadier contributions were passed over despite abundant statistical evidence. Here is James on Willie Stargell’s MVP victory of 1979, in the category of ‘Worst Award Selection of the 1970s’: “Willie Stargell wasn’t one of the thirty best players in the National League in 1979. He provided leadership and had four or five game-breaking hits late in the season, and some reporters started a bandwagon for him.” And this sort of incessant casual corruption was occurring in a sport specifically designed to advance meritocracy, with a closed and voluminous body of statistical data, and a great deal of ostensible thought going into all of the top honors.

The meditation on meritocracy took a surprisingly influential direction. Throughout the ‘70s to ‘90s, James was writing his statistical analyses for other baseball geeks, in the baseball equivalent of Comic-Con. For a long time there were effectively two parallel systems of baseball statistics — those that were known by 99% of baseball players and fans (wins and losses, ERA, batting average, etc), which had been recorded as far back as the 1800s and then duly passed down from generation to generation, and then those developed by James and his band of renegades (OPS, WAR, WHIP, and many, many others), which were supremely rational but unfamiliar enough to the majority of baseball fans to preclude their adoption. But in the ‘90s and ‘00s, and accelerating from there, the renegades won out. James’ ideas spread to front offices around baseball. The statistical revolution took over the game, and — for those in the know — it was really James who had laid the intellectual blueprint for it. “Why it took someone so long to hire that guy is beyond me,” says John Henry, the Red Sox owner, in Moneyball. Suddenly, ideas that had seemed heterodox, impossible — concoctions by nerds in spreadsheets — were everywhere. Teams were bringing closers in all sorts of innings, whenever there was a jam. Teams brought shortstops well over to the other side of second base to defend against powerful lefties. Teams were drafting players less on raw athletic ability than on their mastery of arcane elements of the game — the ability to draw a base on balls, for instance — that didn’t make highlight reels but contributed to the overall strength of the team.

And the statistical revolution wasn’t confined to baseball. Football coaches suddenly started behaving very differently when confronted with new sets of stat sheets — going for it on fourth down even deep in their own territory; conceding touchdowns (even, memorably, in the Super Bowl) if it meant that they could get the ball back with sufficient time on the clock to score again. And from there it seemed to spread to the entirety of the society. Sports were a metaphor for the rest of the society but also a microcosm. If, even in a game like baseball with its century-plus of traditions and evolutions, it was possible for a smart guy thinking in a new way to fundamentally transform the sport, then, it stood to reason that, in banking, in business, in politics, in any other field really, it was possible to similarly optimize, to choose reason and data over traditions and intuitions. “Think about it,” James wrote once in making his case for statistics. “One absolutely cannot tell by, watching the difference between a .300 hitter and a .275 hitter. The difference is one hit every two weeks. It might be that a reporter, seeing every game a team plays, could sense that difference over the course of a year, but I doubt it. The difference between a good hitter and an average hitter is simply not visible — it is a matter of record.”

But James wasn’t just a hyper-rationalist — and, in a sense, there are two Jameses: the statistician and the writer. James wasn’t actually some business consultant — that came later and accidentally. What he really was was a fanatic baseball fan, and one who loved to write. He wasn’t particularly interested in reforming baseball wholesale — he had as much reverence for baseball history as anybody, ever, has had. What was driving him was something at the very heart of the game, which is justice — that it’s supposed to be about teams and players competing on an equal footing with the numbers (runs scored versus runs allowed) giving the truth of the result. What bothered him was the myriad ways that justice was denied, was scouts and managers choosing wrongly, was owners squashing independent baseball around the country, was sportswriters and so-called experts reifying received opinion rather than exercising their own capacity for analysis. His sensibility is primarily humanistic and his writing reflects that. The capsules aren’t primarily statistical — the statistics are a means to get at truth, not to be employed for their own sake. More often than not, the writing is languid, personal, idiosyncratic. What matters is that James has a deep, abiding, lifelong love for baseball; he writes so as to be worthy of it.