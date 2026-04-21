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Terrance Lane Millet's avatar
Terrance Lane Millet
2d

Good article. Nicely written. I can’t help but think the examples of insider boosterism and clubbiness represent a dynamic that applies in far more fields than baseball. Publication, obviously, but maybe everything.

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1 reply by Sam Kahn
The Benighted Bunch's avatar
The Benighted Bunch
2d

A grand slam of a piece of writing. Back in the 80s I started accumulating what became an entire bookshelf of James' books and abstracts. Thanks for jogging some damn sweet memories

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2 replies by Sam Kahn and others
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