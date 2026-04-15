THE GREAT SUBSTACK GROWTH CRISIS

2021-2023 was the outsider art era; 2024-25 was war for control; 2026 careerists hardcore back in control - Matthew Gasda

Somewhere towards the middle of 2025, everybody on the platform noticed the same thing: their growth had stagnated. If, before then, everybody had a more or less similar experience — the feeling of a rising tide of general growth and engagement across the platform so long as one posted consistently, the tide abruptly and without warning seemed to move in the other direction.

What was particularly strange about the stagnation was that it occurred just at the moment when Substack seemed truly to be coming into its own. The narrative had disappeared of Substack as a scrappy disruptive entity in an adversarial stance to traditional publishing — the disputes about hate speech and content moderation seemed to have disappeared as well, and the hatchet job pieces against Substack largely vanished from mainstream media. The sense was that, essentially, the entire writing community now had a Substack. And so, just as the platform reached maturity and steady growth could reasonably be expected, the stagnation occurred.

I’ve seen a few different conspiracy theories about it, which had to do with Substack Corporate deliberately minimizing new subscriber signups under the principle that new unpaid subscriptions didn’t necessarily convert to monetization, but I’ve found that unconvincing — presumably, the platform relies on growth, as it’s always done. I have no real information about this, but I suspect that a few different factors are in play. Substack has increasingly come to rely on the algorithm, which may be goosing discovery to reward certain kinds of content. Substack may well have realized that subscribers themselves aren’t a particularly useful metric for the platform — users can easily bring their subscribers into Substack, which means that they can just as easily take them away again — and that followers, generated primarily through Notes, result in more long-term allegiance to the platform. And Substack is investing heavily in video and audio content, which, energetically, if nothing else, reduces interest in writing.

But the real issue is Notes. I actually kind of like Notes. I am a happy addict to it — and I use it to discover new writers all the time. It of course makes more sense to access Substack over a discrete app as opposed the original e-mail newsletter format. But in the Substack golden age, which would be somewhere in 2023/2024, the feeling was of accessing an immense museum with almost infinite different wings, with all the creativity that had been buried during the social media era suddenly available. With Notes, it’s like that museum is still there, but all traffic is directed to a bunch of street-sellers in the lobby and on the block outside. Some are offering guided tours back to their wing of the museum, some are hawking different wares, some are just shouting for its own sake. No money actually changes hands — nobody particularly benefits — but there is a simulation of energy and commerce.

Now, I can also understand why Substack Corporate invested in Notes. It emerged out of a moment when Twitter was imploding, and Corporate sensed an opportunity to do what Twitter was doing but not run by and for madmen. And I can understand the turn to video. Essentially, Substack quietly has the inside track on being the fabled all-in-one app, combining Twitter, YouTube, plus the core Substack writing platform — and they can do without being run by Musk or Google. The sense I have is that the platform still struggles to pull in sufficient revenue, and the idea of becoming the all-in-one multimedia behemoth is satisfactory to investors.

But, unfortunately, that turn leaves ordinary users, and especially the Substack hard core, somewhat out in the cold. From the perspective of that cohort, a few things haven’t happened that probably should have by now. The money has never organically emerged out of the traffic. There is no equivalent to Facebook Marketplace or even the YouTube Partner Program where creators can easily monetize what they are doing. The decision has evidently been made not to turn on ads, which certainly keeps the platform pristine but leaves considerable money on the table both for Substack and for users. And if there is a truce in place, connectivity hasn’t really been established between Substack and the traditional media industries. Substack hasn’t quite been the place to launch a wider career in a way that, by this point, one would sort of expect it to be — CBS poaching Bari Weiss is likely something of a one-off. What we have is an almost perfect illustration of the “ungainly posture” that Martin Gurri described in The Revolt of the Public — a clearly-dying old-line media system that, by maintaining artificial scarcity (it’s still a big deal to have one’s article selected for the limited column inches of a newspaper or, certainly, to have one’s spec script picked up for a TV show even if no one actually watches traditional TV), is able to preserve an economy of prestige whereby top performers and a coterie of flacks earn a living, as opposed to a new ecosystem, now gathered almost entirely in Substack, that maintains a vibrant public discourse but without its participants earning very much money.

So what are ordinary users to do? Well, one thing to do is to band together, to look for strength in numbers, to organize in publications and networks of publications — and to overtly make the argument that there is something really special here, that there is a fluorescence of creativity and independent thought that is worth celebrating and that, really, can exist only within a space as unmediated as this one. That’s definitely the path I’ve been following, but at the same time I’m not particularly optimistic about it. It swims against the tide of what Substack Corporate seems to be doing and runs into the structural oddity of how Substack combines unmediated writing with social media. At the end of the day on social media, individual users are individual users. It’s not so easy to group together.

What would make the difference is if Substack reiterated its commitment to its core community. The way that I could imagine that happening is for the app to basically have three tabs on it — a tab for Notes, a tab for multimedia, and a tab for posts (the material that’s delivered over email but in this iteration of the app laid out in the same way that Notes are laid out). Until recently, Substack had a version of that, with posts in a horizontal scroll across the top of the screen, and then Notes below that, but if the 2010s have taught us nothing else, they have taught us that the human ape prefers to scroll downwards rather than across. Having separate screens would allow Notes to continue on its merry way, for more engaged users to scroll through long-form posts — going into the museum rather than being stuck always in the gift shop — and for multimedia to have its separate channel for access, as opposed to rudely elbowing everything else out of the way, as is the current model.

I don’t actually know anything about how to make apps, and I have no idea what kinds of financial calculations Substack Corporate really has to deal with. But this is the first time in my nearly-four year experience of the platform where I’ve started to really worry about its direction. By all means, Corporate should do what it needs to do to make money, to increase engagement, and to bring in new kinds of users, as in the multimedia model. But it does get muddy when companies try to do too much at once, and it’s important to remember, at some level, what the core business is. Substack developed for writers, and, really, for a remarkable period, it was (and in some ways still is) a writer’s paradise — and there’s a community that is and always will be grateful to management for that. What underlay that was a fundamental respect for the user — for their ability to generate work and then to discover one another largely on their own, with Substack Corporate offering some supplemental tools to help them on the journey. If everything is algorithms and Valley-approved engagement metrics, the platform loses sight of what matters most and what its true value is. Let’s hope that, within all the financial calculations, there’s room to remember that what’s being built isn’t just a company but a community, and, with that, a revolution in how public engagement can occur.