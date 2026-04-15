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Autumn Widdoes's avatar
Autumn Widdoes
7dEdited

If you look at the Literature Leaderboard, you will note that it’s mainly people who have been chosen by traditional media who sit at the top.

These writers have personal assistants or teams that work on this platform for them. They have marketing teams who are helping them.

A writer like me, who works full-time in an office and writes in the margins of her life, who has no marketing team and makes very little money from writing, cannot keep up and will never win the game that Substack created when it introduced this shitshow to this platform.

I also noted that certain writers have definitely banded together on here as literary cliques, mainly around the Substack publications. This creates a certain rigidity on Notes. It also feels like Twitter now for this reason. I had a very bad experience on here last month because of this. I nearly walked away from Substack because of it.

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7 replies by Sam Kahn and others
Joshua Doležal's avatar
Joshua Doležal
7dEdited

Now you're finally coming around to what I've been saying, Sam. All this was clearly visible from the beginning: the Substack diehard or average writer was never the goal, even though the founders very skillfully leveraged that hope. Many of us pushed back against their PR campaigns early on, featuring the already-established writer who imported their list over and was instantly making a primary income.

The most telling development to me was Dan Stone's decision to leave. He fairly accurately characterizes it as a "Jerry Maguire" kind of moment. Substack is getting too big, trying to do too much, it's losing its personal touch. But note that he's leaving not to fulfill the vision you're describing here. He's doing so to start a new company, Amplifier, which is supposed to be the "purer" alternative to enshittified Substack. But the point there is quite clear: "I’ll partner with media companies, agencies, and brands that are trying to navigate the evolving media world, to find their place and expand their reach. And I’ll work with individual culture stars, to help them figure out how to succeed in this new landscape, how to create something that will resonate and endure."

https://danstone.substack.com/p/why-im-leaving-my-job-at-substack

Jerry Maguire didn't quit the big firm to start a revolution or spread the wealth around. He was still looking for a star. Dan's post tells you everything you need to know about what Substack has been all alone, even when we thought / hoped it was something else.

In my opinion, the way for Substack to actually help the little people would be to create its own in-house book production and sales software. Many of us would love to opt out of KDP and sell directly to our readers. We have a lot of readers who won't pay for endless monthly or yearly subscriptions, but who will pay for a book. My poetry book proved that to me. I have 400+ posts that represent probably at least ten potential essay collections. Anyone who has serialized a novel here should be able to pull it into print production easily.

We should be able to sell merch, stand-alone essays (the equivalent of our singles or mp3s), and whatever else in our own private stores. The big fish would still benefit from that. But the peasants would benefit more.

Going back to growth -- the founders have effectively killed any rationale for encouraging others to start. Used to be that you could tell friends or clients that they could draw a thousand new readers each year, and that this was one way to satisfy the hunger elsewhere (agents, traditional publishers) for a platform.

But people who are starting out now are going to be lucky to get a couple hundred new readers, even with diligent effort. For many of us there is nowhere else to go. But that is not the same as actually belonging here. We did actually help Substack become what it is, what it wants to be, so we're justified in expecting more.

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