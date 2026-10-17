On or about December 2020 everything changed. In retrospect what mattered wasn’t so much the pandemic — it was bad of course and people died — but the reaction, or we could say the non-reaction, to it.

After the flurry of shutdown orders, there was a long period of time in which nothing at all was emanating from central authority. This was in large part because, of course, nobody was in charge. Trump had given up on any real attempt to administer, and the pandemic winter coincided with Biden’s transition to power. But whatever the causes were, the result was an extended period during which the underlying structure of daily life changed. Everybody was on screens, of course, everybody was isolated, but what everybody learned was a dependence on authority — an understanding emerged that the shots would be called from elsewhere, and that the shots really would be called by technology, and technocratic reasoning, interfacing with the state.

Once lockdown lightened slightly and I started hearing people speak again, it was like they had all been programmed to do a PSA. The trendy conversation was which vaccine you would sign up for — were you a Pfizer or a Moderna or were you a wild-and-crazy Johnson & Johnson?

What seemed lost somewhere in that time was any notion of free people doing what they wanted and producing a heterogeneity of products and choices, and with the healthy suspicion of the powers that be, and especially of large corporations, that had been a badge of liberal people for generations. The state was in charge but the state was very obviously doing whatever it was told by public health professionals and the professionals were just waiting for the vaccine trials to conclude.

This will all be familiar to you, but I want to suggest something here: that what really mattered was that this was the moment when the “Long 20th” came to a close and we moved, in terms of the structure of power and public space, into something different.

The idea of the “Long 20th” is familiar as well. The “Long 19th” was, in Eric Hobsbawm’s analysis, the period from the French Revolution to World War I when the revolutionary and progressive ardor from the Age of Enlightenment ended, ultimately, in the killing fields of the Western Front and what seemed to be a maelstrom of modernity, at least in the way that figures from Filippo Marinetti to Marshall Berman tend to think about it. That gave way to the quadruple apocalypses (apocalyptii?) of the middle of the twentieth century: World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, and the Communist revolutions that resulted in the Cold War. And the culmination of that was the Long 20th, a period of almost uncanny peace and prosperity when the worst impulses of modernity seemed to, for no very obvious reason, be tamed, and it was possible for large societies to live in cooperative harmony. The usual explanation for this is the superiority of liberal capitalism — that the freedom-loving, shopkeeping moderates had to beat back the Hegelian madness of both right and left and then the hidden hand of the free market as well as some underlying human decency could come to the fore. Game theory was essential too — the way to deal with the annihilatory threat of nuclear weapons was through ruddy self-interest, setting up a geopolitical state of affairs with only a few actors at the table and then all of them, whatever their ideological differences, united by a desire not to have their own nations wiped out.

Another way to put it, then, is that what the Long 20th really depended on was a relationship between humans and technology in which the human actors were narrowly able to keep the genie in the bottle. The Long 20th depended — maybe more than anybody realized — on a few humans overriding their technical inputs, with the fate of the world hinging, more than on anybody, on a pair of Soviet mid-level military officers, Vasili Arkhipov and Stanislav Petrov, neither of them have monuments up to them anywhere, who questioned their technical information systems and countermanded their own trainings and protocols. Another vital component was the rarity of uranium and the aggression of great powers in cutting off and often deposing anybody (whether the suspicions were accurate or not) who seemed interested in moving large quantities of uranium around.

Arkhipov

Pivotal as well to the Long 20th was the narrow victory of mixed-system powers over Fascist states which stood, ultimately, for the celebration of pure technology — it was the worship of technology for its own sake that animated the work of the original Italian Futurists, and the mature form of Fascism in Nazi Germany was basically a kind of engineering synthesis, with industry and the state working together to solve what were seen as a series of technical problems (“living space”) without compunction for the human cost.

Covid was the first time, in the recent memory of the West, when technical solutions were entirely ascendant. My little keyhole view of the early part of the pandemic was of watching Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefings — and then feeling only a slight jolt when he suddenly reversed course, when this authoritative, gravelly-voiced, democratically-elected administrator who had declared “I have no plan whatsoever to quarantine any city” was, within days, anguishing over the need for “ventilators, ventilators, ventilators,” and then, shortly after that, saying that his administration’s policy was to defer to the public health authorities — which involved the shutdown that he had just said wouldn’t happen. By the winter of 2020, it had become clear that there wouldn’t be an “all clear” or a reversion to the old norm — the policy of the government was to, essentially, sacrifice the economy, assuming that most of what mattered would move online anyway while bailouts were provided to the shiftless masses, and wait for the three pharmaceutical companies whom pandemic response had been delegated to to roll out their products. Of course — let’s face it — the cause of the pandemic was gain-of-function research that was pursued for no very obvious reason other than technological inertia, and a leak like it could, really, have happened at any other time in the Long 20th’s escalation of dangerous lab-developed technologies. But the more important point here was the response — was the sense that the state authorities were plugging their policies into a spreadsheet somewhere, and the output they were being given was arithmetic: this many deaths might happen if they reopened as opposed to locked down, this many if they waited for the vaccines, etc, and whatever the calculation was was what determined policy as opposed to considerations of social freedom or even (more surprisingly) of the economy. As one Cuomo official bitterly recalled later on, summarizing the administration’s policy, “We followed the models. We followed all your goddamn models. The models were wrong.”

On the surface, AI has nothing to do with Covid. And the impetus for writing this is what might seem to be only a glancing similarity — that the way people talk about their preferred AI models (Claude v. ChatGPT v. Grok and so on) really reminds me of the way people, in the winter and spring of 2021, talked about which vaccine brand they were going to uptake.

What seemed to have fallen entirely out of the conversation was the skepticism of authority that ran through all the rock music, all the dress styles and speech habits of the Long 20th. We were not like the Kaiser or Hitler or the Politburo, went the inner logic of the West. We dress as we want — in jeans and t-shirts. We wear our hair long, or really any old way. We are not part of the machine — even if the machine is what ultimately sells the t-shirts and jeans. In the decisive winter of 2020, that seemed to change over. The powers-that-be had made the decision that, actually, everything could be conducted over Zoom, just as a few years later the verdict would be that the entirety of white-collar work, as well as all culture, could be handed over to AI. The role of the individual was to choose — judiciously, like the kind of person who carefully reads Consumer Reports — whether they were a staid Pfizer or an edgier Moderna, a middle-of-the-road Claude or a carefree Grok.

And behind that new relationship to the corporation was a fundamental shift in the relationship to technology — the effort, the whole premise of the Long 20th, was about keeping the technological genie in the bottle. That no longer applied. Now, the game was about making friends with the genie once it was out.

There are a couple of ways of trying to parse what happened. Yanis Varoufakis had a eureka moment in the summer of 2020 when he watched the London Stock Exchange jump by two points at the news that the economy had cratered and exclaimed, “The world of money has finally decoupled from the capitalist world!” I’m still trying to understand exactly what he meant, but the idea is that a new financial system had come to dwarf the actual economy (I tried to explain some of the mechanism of this in my post last week) and that wealth was now a self-generating loop as opposed to an exchange of goods for services. The immediate result was the divergence of money and the economy in 2020, with wealth moving into the domain of financial instruments and what Varoufakis calls “technofeudalism.” The next turn of the wheel is what we’re experiencing now with AI investment creating, essentially, a shadow economy based on projected future earnings (many of them in space!) and which is distinct from, and overwhelms, any growth in the actual economy.

The simpler, and probably more correct, view comes from Jacques Ellul, my new guru, who holds that society since the Industrial Revolution has made itself over to the pursuit of technological development (“technique”) for its own sake and that the trajectory is ineluctable and irreversible. The Long 20th can be seen as, simply, a stalling of technology’s progress — in part from horror at what the “engineering” societies of Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, and Mao’s China had done with their technological synthesis and in part just because the technology itself wasn’t really that good, and there was a long plateau from the ‘50s or ‘60s to the age of the iPhone when, from a technological perspective, not all that much seemed to be happening. Now that technology is clearly moving forward again, the dam, Ellul would say, has broken, and, with AI available, technology, as opposed to human agents, is, inevitably and inexorably, going to call the shots.

The early returns from this new era are, er, not so promising. At a social level, the response to the pandemic was to switch everything over to Zoom — which, remember?, was supposed to be just as good — and what happened? Well, everybody got depressed. Kids, it turned out, actually needed to play with other kids and to be disciplined by teachers if they were going to learn anything, and the Zoom-based classroom turned out to be an irrevocable loss of a year or two for a whole generation. Theo Baker reports the arrival of ChatGPT in college campuses in 2022 as having a similarly seismic effect — essentially wiping out all motivation for traditional education from college students. And, throughout the society, what is occurring is torpor — it has become clear that, whatever the value of AI may turn out to be, AI is the only field that is attractive to investors (good luck getting funding for anything that doesn’t use it), and there is a deepening resignation even as AI, which hasn’t actually been curing diseases or generating significant economic gains, merrily hacks into government websites and deletes whole seasons of television shows. The premise — and the military is the real driving force here — is that, in the new technopoly, it’s the machine that does the decision-making.

Ellul, with his perfect Gallic sourness, would say, basically, that there is nothing we can do. The inner logic of technique is too powerful. Really, we should just be grateful for the reprieve that the Long 20th gave us — from the narrow defeat of the mechanistic states to the moment we let our guard down in the 2020s — but I can’t help but have a sense of real mourning for it. The winter of Covid was horribly depressing — life shifted entirely over to screens, every day the same, everyone distanced from each other and plugged into their separate screens. It really is awful to imagine that that is how it will be, stretching endlessly forward.