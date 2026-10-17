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Simric Yarrow's avatar
Simric Yarrow
Oct 17

Here in South Africa the experience was slightly different. In the early lockdown phase we were allowed out for fresh air, and one friend I encountered at the beachfront mused "Since when have South Africans trusted our government?" Lack of governmental capacity and general scepticism led to large scale rule breaking and an estimated figure for vaccine take-up of perhaps 30% only (including only 20% of doctors, with one of the biggest critics being the country's most famous black doctor). Then, when partying excessively at the end of 2021, just about all of us got a mild weird cold called COVID Omicron and gave that variant to the world, which was impossible to prevent with lockdown and lifted it worldwide. You're welcome. :)

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1 reply by Sam Kahn
Ken Kovar's avatar
Ken Kovar
Oct 17

Every day is different 😎

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