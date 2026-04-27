Castalia

Castalia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autumn Widdoes's avatar
Autumn Widdoes
31m

These both sound excellent. Time for both is on weekdays during work so I can’t join, but I would love to know how these go.

Reply
Share
Michael Mohr's avatar
Michael Mohr
2m

Really cool you're doing both of these!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Castalia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture