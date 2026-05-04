As you may have noticed, it’s not going great. Ostensibly democratic governments no longer are particularly responsive to the will of the people. Runaway inequality has made a mockery of pretenses to meritocracy and equality. And maybe most to the point, nothing seems to work — somehow or other innovation and dynamism have gone out of societies that predicate their entire identities on being dynamic.

I’ve been reading a bit about the period around the French Revolution, and there is an uncanny sense of familiarity. It’s mostly in the domain of the class system — of a bourgeoisie at the time of the French Revolution that felt thwarted by the aristocracy, while what we have is something in the domain of what John Warner calls the precariat and Martin Gurri the public, a vast overeducated class with no clear avenue for their talents and slowly sinking into resentment. Peter Turchin has a whole theory of elite overproduction — a near mathematical correlation between the presence of rootless elites and revolution, and, if there is anything to that, we would certainly qualify. That class imbalance is accompanied by a rising sense of illegitimacy — in the era of the French Revolution, a new ideology emerged to challenge the aristocracy’s right to rule and to favor the new class. We seem to be going through something similar with the perception that our ruling class is no longer based on genuine merit, let alone in the betterment of the society as a whole, but on a few tricks for class self-perpetuation. The very term “professional-managerial class” — a new coinage — reflects that shift in perception. That’s accompanied by a sense that the mechanisms for preserving democracy — some accountability of institutions to the public as a whole — have somehow broken down.

The tendency has been to focus on the absolutist swerve in the executive office or the hyper-polarization of Congress that has made that body more or less an appendage to the executive. What more gets me is something else and is more at the level of everyday institutions. It’s in this Jacob Savage article about the zoo in Los Angeles unable to keep its exhibits open because of liability concerns. It’s in Klein and Thompson’s depiction of the inability to build high-speed rail in California despite genuine political will. It’s in Marc J. Dunkelman’s account of the decades-long failure to renovate Penn Station — the point being that public institutions had somehow driven themselves into an impasse where no one had the capacity to make decisions and nothing ever got done.

The radicalizing moment for me in a sense — I’ve been circling around this essay for a bit and only finally decided to write it — was a book by Adam Braus called The Caging of the American Mind about new colleges. I actually only needed to read a few pages of it before everything else kind of populated. Here was something that everybody in the abstract could agree was a good thing — to found new colleges that would introduce innovation, create jobs, drive down the runaway cost of tuition, and simply introduce fresh blood into the marketplace. But the number of new colleges had dropped off a cliff in the 1970s with, at this stage, virtually no new colleges being founded at all. The reason — like everything else in American life — was some entity that no one had ever heard of, that had complete power in its own domain, and existed, so far as anyone could tell, entirely for stifling growth and innovation. In this case it was the interconnected private regulatory entities for accrediting universities. The accreditation for a new university ran to well over a million dollars, meaning that only deep-pocketed individuals could think about doing it — religious institutions also seemed to manage it swimmingly — while the rest of the education system stayed frozen in time while producing a bottleneck for consumers. Braus tells a horror story of a married pair of educators, extremely experienced, who spent their lives dreaming of opening their own micro-college and, upon meeting the private accreditator, were informed, as one of them put it, “not only were they unenthusiastic about it but we were pretty much told ‘this is not going to happen.’”

Number of new colleges in the U.S., 1683-2020.

It’s barely even worth saying that experiences like that have become the norm whether in education, health care, construction, anything you can think of that involves a common sense exchange of essential services but inevitably includes the presence of a mysterious regulatory intermediary that makes the cost of entry prohibitively expensive while artificially cutting off supply so that the resident actors in a field can drive up extortionist prices for what they are doing. The refusal of the American Medical Association to create enough doctors to keep up with the population is another, perfect example. The average salary for a doctor is now $400,000. The doctors are more entrepreneurs than caregivers, and it’s unlikely that anybody in the country is satisfied by the amount of time they get to spend with their doctor or the care they receive.

I’m not, of course, really advocating for a French Revolution based on any of the above points, but the reality is that a French Revolution may well soon be upon us. What’s stopping it, I think, is that the atomized way everybody lives doesn’t lend itself to mob violence, but we have a level of nihilism right now that would put a Russian novel to shame. If Turchin’s idea of unrest being caused by hordes of untenured grad students seems a bit far-fetched, a version actually is happening to a surprising extent with a physics Ph.D student shooting up Brown, a UPenn grad assassinating a health care executive, a CalTech-educated tutor trying to kill the president. But the greater risk comes from a vaster public that feels cut off from the sources of wealth and from their fair share of power and initiates a class struggle for them.

Let’s say for a moment that that’s a real risk — although it’s an open question whether it really is. What would be the sensible reaction of the institutions? Well, to reform in time. What would be the direction they would reform in? What follows is a schematic of what that might look like. Again, I’m not advocating for it, and I don’t even necessarily think any of this is likely, but, thinking through the structures of our time and by analogy to the Age of Revolutions, this is at least a somewhat plausible scenario for how institutions could sensibly revitalize themselves.

The first question is to understand what the French Revolution, and attendant revolutions, were really about — and, essentially, they were about the replacement of one ruling class for another based on a different principle of legitimacy. The aristocracy’s right to rule was based on control of land and the semi-sacred transmission of the right to rule from one generation of landowners to another. By the late 18th century that system was no longer tenable. There were fresh sources of wealth other than the land, and population pressure made the pyramidal structure of the ancien régime seem profoundly unjust. The bourgeoisie constituted its legitimacy in different terms — the right to participate in the political process was rooted in national identity as opposed to titles, by having citizenship; the right to rule was meritocratic, being based on one’s achievements including the wealth one had accrued, as opposed to resting on lineage; and the political process was carried out through representation. Direct democracy was understood to be impossible, and the compromise was to have delegates (usually bourgeois) undertaking a deliberative process on behalf of the people.

Reading a bit about the American Revolution, what’s interesting is how inevitable all these conclusions were — since there was no landed aristocracy in the colonies, then, once the king was dispensed with, bourgeois representation came to seem almost a matter of course. By the middle of the 19th century that new system had established itself across Europe with the aristocracy, often with surprising realism, recognizing that their day was done.

What’s happening in our era — and it is interestingly parallel — is that the bourgeoisie is losing the right to rule. That right to rule is based in meritocracy but trust in the meritocratic system is rapidly fading — the belief is that the credentialing system is not fair, that it’s basically a way of navigating the customs and attitudes of a particular class and that those institutions have lost their connection to the welfare of the society as a whole.

The main point is that anyone running any of these institutions — whether a legacy university or the medical associations or the college accreditators — doesn’t have any particular loyalty to the stated (usually highly altruistic) purpose of the institution; they are loyal to its original charter, and to the powers conferred by it. It’s a kind of title parallel to the ancien regime’s.

If we were to imagine how institutions can get themselves ahead of the social currents that are coming, what they would do is to declare a ‘jubilee,’ to absolve their charters and to start again in a more democratic way.

What makes this plausible is that the technological change of the internet has, actually, created conditions for direct democracy — even if no one bothers to use them. Distance limitations in the 18th century meant that democratic regimes really could only operate by sending representatives to a capital. But the internet creates the possibility for a genuine agora that hasn’t existed, really, since the Greek city states. Zoom technology plus online voting technology should allow us to have meaningful direct democracy — sessions of debate or discussion in a public setting followed by a vote. It’s a little much to ask for government itself to be governed that way but not really for public-trust institutions.

Let’s imagine, for instance, how Yale might go through such a reform — thinking of Yale because they have just put themselves through a soul-searching internal report. Yale, at core, is a public institution. As is universally understood, it tutors the nation’s future elites in a formative period for them, which means that it is has a significant stake in the morals and outcomes of the country. What does Yale do with that public responsibility? Almost nothing. It gets its pick of the cream of the crop of the student body. There is no effort once at the university to prepare them for a lifetime of public service, almost nothing in personal guidance or civic instruction at all. The graduate students perform a kind of indentured labor. There is no particular attempt to bring Yale values or Yale methods of education beyond the university walls — no networks of high schools around the country to dispense Yale’s superlative education. Everything basically is hoarded by the university itself and then by the PMC institutions (the hedge funds, consulting firms, and law firms who will employ such a high percentage of Yale graduates). And none of that should be surprising when we consider how Yale is governed — by a board of trustees who are entirely unknown even to the Yale community, who take their authority from a charter granted before the United States existed, and who administer through managers who are expected to treat it above all as a business. Which they do, and so Yale has dexterously socked away a $44 billion endowment, which seems never to be touched.

What Yale could do would be for the board of trustees to declare a constitutional convention and then for the results of that convention to determine the school’s governance in future. What that likely would involve are regular debates and votes in an agora-like online setting with a wide range of stakeholders able to participate and vote. Probably the model adopted would be a kind of tribune system — a system that existed in the ancient city-states but has been difficult to revive in the era of representation. The tribunes would be directly elected and have binding term limits. They would be able to carry out executive functioning with an understanding that significant matters could be put to a referendum through the agora structure.

Several things would have to happen for that to work. An online voting system would have to be completely secure and trustworthy — you would need a class of people, and system, who can be trusted to monitor digital results without manipulation. Then you would have to figure who the stakeholders are in a place like Yale. That’s much trickier than the one man-one vote system of a representative democracy. The final formula of who gets to vote would likely be very complicated and the process of determining it could scupper the whole enterprise, but that’s what the constitutional process would be for. In its outcome, Yale would be a very different kind of place. It would be less stable. Any tribune would likely be limited in their powers, but you could easily have tribunes who would waste money — the whole thing would be riskier than quiet administrators carrying out the will of a board of trustees. On the other hand, it would be responsive to the will of the stakeholders. Suddenly, the place would have a very different kind of legitimacy; the process of constitutional ratification and the debates would be invigorating. And instead of just socking away the endowment, as is reasonable under the current profit model, that money might go actually furthering Yale’s mission.

An institution like Yale seems particularly stable and unchanging but actually it has gone through drastic reforms before, particularly in the ‘60s-‘70s, in response to popular movements. The school could ultimately pride itself on a reform like this that puts itself in the vanguard of a highly democratic way of doing things. Then, it’s not difficult to imagine a wave catching and all kinds of other institutions trying to make decisions through direct democracy procedures. Come to think of it, why, ultimately, are the final deliberations of something like the FDA done in the kind of secrecy that they are? Why not, in the end, put it to a vote? Instead of having a manufacturer or the FDA liable for a decision — which incentives a paranoid conservatism — why not have a direct democracy process where a stakeholder vote determines what is approved for the market and the public stakeholders then accept that responsibility. That sounds crazy, but so did democracy in the 18th century. What we’ve learned is that democracy can really produce exciting dynamic societies with the populace invited in democratic processes and with legitimacy conferred by the process itself. There has been a tendency, though, to move critical decisions away from the public, which may be smoother but also invites corruption and weakens the body politic.

That’s how I imagine a ‘French Revolution’ could unfold — institutions adapting themselves to the online era and opening themselves up to the exercise of direct democracy. In a way, the government itself is less in need of reform, although Jefferson’s idea of a ‘jubilee’ where the constitution is re-ratified every twenty years has always been intriguing and is the alternate path from endlessly scrutinizing a two-hundred-year-old document. The private sector need not especially be touched. What is involved are institutions that are part of the public trust but that, in the current way of things, tend to be privately administered. That’s really where the corruption comes in and all the more so in the last half-century where the notion of shareholder ethics has made institutions everywhere treat themselves as profit-driven before everything else and with social permission to forget the public trust. That’s the source of the clash — with the public, understandably, feeling itself excluded from its own health and education as well as the basic exercise of its rights.

Understand that I am not necessarily advocating for anything I have said here. My own instincts are a bit more conservative. But it’s becoming clear that, from population pressure as much as anything else, the current system is not really sustainable. There seems to be something learn by analogy to the age of revolutions that produced our social order, and it may be time for a new one. The reality is that we could well be facing significant disruption whether we like it or not, and the wise path for administrators may be to get ahead of it, to recognize that we are headed into a different era of democratic governance with different democratic tools available to us, and that calling the tune is better than having the tune called for us.