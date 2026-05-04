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Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
5h

What you are describing recently happened in Argentina.

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Robert Labossiere's avatar
Robert Labossiere
1hEdited

Canada's favourite misanthrope Margaret Atwood has a must read VII-part series on "the French Revie," as she calls it. I would be very cautious about comparisons or predictions. All of Paris stunk of blood.

Starts here: https://margaretatwood.substack.com/p/the-french-revvie-part-1-the-movies

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