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Naomi Kanakia's avatar
Naomi Kanakia
1d

Science fiction is realism though. Just realism set in the future.

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Una educación sentimental's avatar
Una educación sentimental
1d

I would say that after Don Quixote, La Celestina, and Lazarillo de Tormes, the realistic novel as we know it today comes from Balzac and Flaubert. On the other hand, epic and realism have never been separate, from War and Peace and The Red Badge of Courage.

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