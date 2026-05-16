I’ve been reading a bit about the tech titans and, in an era when reading is supposed to be finished, it’s striking how much they read and how much their reading informs their thinking. There’s just one thing: their reading seems to consist almost entirely of crappy science fiction.

If there’s a certain odd aspect to the world around us, what it largely seems to be is that the people who have the most money and most influence have their worldview shaped by the science fiction of a different era — lots of Asimov, Heinlein, and Herbert, needless to say lots of Star Trek — and, in a word, they’re ramming that down everybody’s throat. I’m thinking mostly of Musk but the same applies certainly to the worldview of Bezos, Altman, and I’m sure many others. The entirety of Musk’s life arc really is like a storyboard of a Heinlein novel. His purpose is to save humanity from apocalypse by getting us to Mars. The Mars Colonizer meeting is the one fixed element of his weekly schedule — a chance for the boys to engage in a bit of sci-fi writing of their own and workshop a utopic Mars community. Everything else, basically — the rocket ships, the satellites, the government contracts — are a means to an end to get there. The look of the products is inspired by sci-fi — the Cybertrucks that have become such a perplexing eyesore on American roads were explicitly designed to “look like the future.” The approach to AI and robotics is built around Asimov’s edicts for how robots should behave. And if the process for getting to Mars happens to involve profound geopolitical changes in how the earth is run — the all-in-one app that is predicated on a certain authoritarian control, the sort of galactic council of tech billionaires making pivotal decisions for the future of tech without cutting in governments — well, that’s always kind of how governance seems to be handled in sci-fi anyway. Extrapolating out a bit, the entire “AI” era seems essentially to be a case of sci-fi readers overexercising their imagination. The probabilistic devices that exist on people’s phones are more properly called “LLMs” or “chatbots,” as they are belatedly being renamed, and the last few years would have been pretty different if Altman had breathlessly rushed an “LLM” to market. Because it was called “AI,” and because everybody had The Terminator and The Matrix in their heads — and the techies wanted to believe it — this cute product, essentially a new technique for programming, was dubbed “artificial intelligence” and the rest of the society reacted with suitable awe and avidly scrutinized it for traits it did not possess.

A very different way of looking at our era would be as literary history, with the different genres competing with each other to most accurately map out the world, and with sci-fi winning in a landslide for the simple reason that the sci-fi acolytes bought up virtually the entirety of public space or, to put it more accurately, developed communicative nodes to connect people in new ways and then monopolized access to those spaces as opposed to turning them into a public service, and the people who emerged with total control over culture were nerds with the simple morality tales and wooden emotionality and technological specificity of the shlockiest sci-fi.

A fun way to think about the history of culture might be to just chart the history of the different main genres and to take their peaks and valleys as symbolic of greater currents in the culture at large.

Epic — always been with us, goes into decline around 1600. Returns in the Hollywood silver screen era, now pushed into sci-fi/fantasy. The trick with epic is that it relies on a tribalistic sense of identity — the hero must (at least by the end) be acclaimed as the champion of a particular people. That structure is accompanied by a certain amount of storytelling bells and whistles. The age of chivalry suited itself to the epic. Cervantes’ merciless lampooning of the knightly epic is — as any literature professor will tell you — supposed to have brought about a sea change in human consciousness and largely retired the two-dimensional morality and tribalism of the epic for the more developed interiority of the novel. It’s not clear how entirely true that is — the epic did perfectly well in a form like opera, although wasn’t very well suited to an age of hyper-literacy. With the advent of Hollywood, epic made a dramatic comeback — the sets made the epic irresistible at least as a form of escapism. But what’s interesting if we think about the history of Hollywood is the way that the epic, which often used to be rooted in real people — Errol Flynn movies or Ben-Hur — later transported itself almost entirely over to imaginary realms. In the Marvel movies or Lord of the Rings or anything like it, we are dealing with superhero-type figures who become the champions of wholly imaginary tribes. Sometimes it’s pure escapism (i.e. ‘fantasy’). Sometimes it’s an extension of sci-fi.

Lyric poetry — also always been with us, had a period of sharp efflorescence around 1800, went into steep decline towards the middle of the 20th century. One of the more charming aspects of reading in world literature is the way that poetry, in different cultures, is far more fully integrated into daily life than in our era. In The Tale of Genji, medieval Japanese seduce each other with two-line couplets. In The Sagas of Icelanders, Norsemen might have one round of a poetry duel before continuing the struggle with fists or axes. (The rap battle is the one place in contemporary culture where this tradition is kept alive.) In the West, which hadn’t had quite that same socialized approach to poetry since at least the Middle Ages, lyric poetry hit a peak around 1800, which seems to have been connected to a new conception of the individual and the individual as a self-contained, quasi-divine entity. That interest in poetry continued certainly for much of the 19th century but ran into two major obstacles — poetry was much harder than it looked; and it ran counter to the spirit of scientific materialism. By the middle of the 20th century, poetry had become coded as a teenage activity, while ‘serious’ poets had moved on to much more recondite forms. At this moment poetry really only exists at funerals and occasionally weddings. It’s actually a very moving thing for a congregation to suddenly get choked up listening to a poem for a deceased person who may well have read less than twenty poems in their life, but — when it happens — it’s always self-consciously a reflection of a different era. We simply don’t have the belief in our own soul or in our own mysterious place in the cosmos to sustain a meaningful poetic culture.

Drama — always been around and gone through sharp peaks and valleys based on reigning technology. The decline of cities and absence of amphitheaters in the medieval world starkly limited the possibilities for drama. Drama became an extension of the growing cities of the early modern period and had its greatest glories there. Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, drama struggled with the question of whether it was spectacle or more mimetic. When theatermakers seemed to move in the direction of the naturalistic style of the late 19th and early 20th century, they were blindsided by the advent of the motion picture. The motion picture struggled with the same question about spectacle vs mimesis, solving the problem mostly by dividing up into a series of different genres directed at different audiences. Live theater was basically orphaned by the motion picture and settled into a split of its own — spectacle to sell tickets to tourists; and live drama, which was mostly families arguing in living rooms, that appealed to a sense of naturalism as being the highest and most modern art.

Horror, detective, fantasy — our trinity of schlock has a checkered history. Horror probably has always been with us but was never particularly documented — it tucks itself into ostensibly serious literature like John Webster or Titus Andronicus in a way that gives us a glimpse of what popular entertainment would have been like. Horror has a curious efflorescence in the 19th century where, between something like Frankenstein and The Mysteries of Udolpho, it attaches itself to anxieties about modernity, presupposing a pseudo-science where medieval, folkic entities take revenge on overzealous technological developments. The detective story is something similar. It’s rooted in the detective, the figure of Apollonian reason and practical science, confronting a baffling mystery that suggests the continued existence of chthonic drives within the ostensibly well-ordered society. Fantasy tends to be a purely reactive turn to a pre-modern sensibility where battles are fought with swords rather than guns and where magic rather than science is ascendant. All three emerge, by different routes, in the Romantic era as part of the Romantic disgruntlement with modernity. Edgar Allan Poe, remarkably enough, manages to codify all three genres, and the three of them, together with sci-fi, dominate the mass media of the 20th and 21st centuries and do so to an inexhaustible degree, with every bit of pop culture containing a warning about technology that consumers are cheerfully free to disregard the second the credits roll and they step out of their cineplex seats.

Sci-fi — obviously picks up in a major way in the late 19th century. The difference with the other schlocky genres is that while they are based in gnomic natterings about the dangers of technology and of ignoring the homespun truths, sci-fi takes the march of progress largely for granted. On the whole, though, the genre sputters towards epic — the sci-fi elements as backdrop while the hero, as often as not using pre-modern technology (e.g. lightsabers), becomes the champion of some fictional tribe.

Surrealism — the darling of the literati although it has never really taken off. Surrealism is an ambitious way to handle the strangeness of modernity, integrating sophisticated psychology with world-building techniques. Surrealism seemed almost natural in the ‘20s when World War I produced a world so distorted that it seemed to be expressible only through surrealist techniques, but it never grafted very easily onto the mass market. Surrealism took a fresh direction with Marquez and magical realism where, in the literary world, it became an expression of post-colonialism. In mass media, surrealism only really shows up in things like Bladerunner and the adaptation of some of the Philip K. Dick novels where sci-fi is recast in a somewhat enchanted way.

Realism — obviously the main rivalry to sci-fi and, more broadly, epic. The surprise, in the long history of genres, is how rare realism is. People just generally don’t like to think about themselves in a realistic way — epic is a much more comfortable psychological projection, while realistic perceptions can occasionally be smuggled in through the exaggerations of comedy. The standard history of art forms is that realism enters into the Western world through the artistic techniques of the Renaissance painters, who basically were giving themselves a technical challenge, and then through the gradual development of interiority in literature. Shakespeare and Cervantes were progenitors in developing complex psychology, but the interest in real people in real-world settings is surprisingly late. D.H. Lawrence attributed it to George Eliot; Jane Austen and Jean-Jacques Rousseau deserve some bragging rights. The breakthrough in naturalism doesn’t really occur until Chekhov and the sense of the present moment, however seemingly ordinary, having a charge that deserves endless inspection. For me growing up, the premise always was that genre was for kids, and the real art was movies on PBS or the BBC with adults talking in low tones about adult things. A real shock of my life has been the way that realism has fallen in stature. “Anything but realism” is a kind of mantra within theater development companies — with the preference being for various forms of surrealism. Movies incline towards various forms of spectacle, with a few slots reserved for Oscar-bait or just films at the lower budget end that are actual people talking to one another. And literary fiction is an ever-shrinking slice of the publishing market with nobody even expecting realism to compete with the schlocky genres for sales.

What is lost with the decline of realism isn’t just specific artistic products but a whole cast of mind that underlies realism. Harold Bloom calls it ‘the invention of the human.’ Modern psychology teaches it as grounding, as an ability to perceive one’s ego as if from the outside and to have a humility about one’s place in the world. The lesson is that there are layers and layers to the individual self, and that the process of growing up — with art as a helpful guide — is about seeing oneself without projection, in a way that is both diminished and celebratory. Epic, of which the shlockier genres all have a part, is very different. It plays the game of ego wish-fulfillment, creating a fantastical reality of heroes and villains in which one can, for the period of escapism, imagine oneself as the hero. Not only is the shlock winning out but the schlock is creating the future and positioning itself as the only medium capable of understanding the future. It’s a horrible transformation, actually. We jettison the entire repository of realism — what Philip Roth at an elegiac moment called “the human understanding locked up in all those books in the library” — and replace it, yes, with reading but with reading of a different genre, that presupposes no emotional development on the part of the reader and that appeals above all to adult children who are interested in terraforming the landscape of the world into their own immature image.