I’ve been writing a lot about religion here and I’m not always sure why I do that. Sometimes it feels whimsical, sometimes creaky and historical, sometimes it feels like baby steps towards some new way of orienting oneself towards the world. I always feel a little shy when I do that, like I’m evading the big questions of our time, which are politics and tech. But for the “Intellectual Bootcamp” course we’ve been reading work by tech luminaries, and there’s been — at least to me— a real surprise in them: they are deeply religious.

I think this framing became clearest to me when I was listening to an Elon Musk interview in which he was laying out his conception of the near-future. “I’ll make another prediction,” he told The Guardian. “Money won’t matter in 2036.” This was an interesting thing to say, and I was considering it seriously as I was listening to the interview — here’s Musk, mega-successful entrepreneur, the wealthiest man in the world, with all kinds of access to AI frontier labs, and if he’s saying that this is a likely future, then it stands to reason that it’s a plausible prediction of how AI will transform the economy and what the world will look like in 2036. And then I thought about it a little more, and I realized I was coming at it from the wrong end of the stick. This wasn’t an economic prediction at all — there is no particular reason to think that AI will eliminate money and the economy, anymore than that will happen by 2036. Musk is, as his friend and rival Peter Thiel puts it, “a grandmaster of sales…whose art is hidden in plain sight” — somebody selling even when you don’t realize you’re being sold. And what Musk was really doing was offering a religious, and eschatological, vision — an idealized future, in which the lion will lay down with the lamb, in which the swords will be turned into ploughshares and so on, that will be familiar to any holy roller, hard-stumpin’ preacher. It’s quite an astonishing bit of hypocrisy and smarm, for a guy selling a suite of products (space rides, electric cars, AI), to encourage the entire consumer base to relax about the future, to basically give their money away now to future technologies because their money really won’t matter anyway in a few years, but of course seasoned preachers are used to this particular gamut: millennium is coming, so tithe your money now.

Even if we exclude the naked self-promotion of Musk, the other texts I’ve been looking at from the technofuturists are similarly striking in their open embrace of religious ideas. And the more I think about it, the more this seems to be the real framing for understanding what’s going on. What’s going on is that tech isn’t really producing technologies that make your life better or increase your wealth. Tech is producing a religious vision, an “end times scenario,” and encouraging, or really coercing, everybody else in the society to accept its terms, and in many ways to turn it into a self-fulfilling prophecy through the extreme bubble of so-called “AI.”

We can see the religious ideas in a few different representative texts. Nick Bostrom’s 2003 paper “Are You Living in a Computer Simulation?” is fairly unique among scientific, peer-published papers in that it launches a religion. The paper, published astonishingly enough in a journal called Philosophy Quarterly, considers the possibility that future people may be interested in conducting “ancestor simulations” and that we, very much like in Black Mirror episodes 2.7, 3.4, and 4.4, are holograms in an intricately-designed computer program. With the curious persuasiveness that could only be mustered by a Swedish technofuturist philosopher, Bostrom amasses a series of mathematical equations and stodgy-sounding arguments to contend that this scenario is, actually, more likely than not. “There are certainly many humans who would like to run ancestor‐simulations if they could afford to do so,” he says — flying in the face of the experience of billions of people who have never met anyone who has shown any interest in running ancestor-simulations or even thought about it. But Bostrom argues that if we accept the notion of advanced civilizations in the future (which seems reasonable enough given our own technological progress) and we accept the somewhat dodgier hypothesis that advanced civilizations have this insatiable desire for ancestor-simulation, “then we almost certainly live in a simulation.” This thesis has been picked up with alacrity by the tech community. Musk, never one to miss out on a bizarre-o opportunity for reality distortion, said, “There’s a billion to one chance we’re living in base reality.”

But, reading a little deeper into Bostrom, the probabilistic likelihood of being in a simulation isn’t really the point. Here is how he articulates what he is really up to:

Everybody would have to consider the possibility that their actions will be rewarded or punished, based perhaps on moral criteria, by their simulators. An afterlife would be a real possibility. Because of this fundamental uncertainty, even the basement civilization [i.e. the most advanced] may have a reason to behave ethically. The fact that it has such a reason for moral behavior would of course add to everybody else’s reason for behaving morally, and so on, in truly virtuous circle. One might get a kind of universal ethical imperative, which it would be in everybody’s self‐interest to obey, as it were “from nowhere”.

In other words, what Bostrom is doing is taking the entire apparatus of the axial age religions — the Man in the Sky, the inquisitor who can peer into the very depths of your soul, the omnipotent, omniscient deity — and simply moving it from the spatial heavens into the temporal future, with the post-humans who may well “also be simulated beings” running willy-nilly their ancestor simulations for their inscrutable (and sort of obviously redundant) ancestor-simulations that serve nonetheless as totalizing systems for us. As he puts it, “The posthumans running a simulation are like gods in relation to the people inhabiting the simulation: the posthumans created the world we see; they are of superior intelligence; they are ‘omnipotent’ in the sense that they can interfere in the workings of our world even in ways that violate its physical laws; and they are ‘omniscient’ in the sense that they can monitor everything that happens.” Not only do we suddenly find ourselves in a moral system as totalizing as anything in the cosmos of Dante or Montezuma — ruled by these capricious deities, maybe-human, maybe-cyborg, but interested almost entirely in their own utilitarian tasks — but we are treated to a strikingly millenarian vision as well. “Simulating even a single posthuman civilization might be prohibitively expensive,” writes Bostrom. “If so, then we should expect our simulation to be terminated when we are about to become posthuman” — which, of course, would be right about now.

That’s Bostrom. Vernor Vinge, the mathematician and science fiction author who first articulated the idea of the Singularity, compared the coming technological breakthrough to the process of evolution, with us now cast in the role of God watching the creation clattering away from us. As Vinge wrote in 1993, “By creating the means to execute simulations at much higher speeds, we are entering a regime as radically different from our human past as we humans are from the lower animals. This change will be a throwing-away of all the human rules, perhaps in the blink of an eye — an exponential runaway beyond any hope of control.”

Vinge introduces the religious issues as a kind of an unanswered question — “From one angle, the vision fits many of our happiest dreams: a time unending, where we can truly know one another and understand the deepest mysteries,” he posits while conceding that the “worst-case scenario” may be just as likely — but Ray Kurzweil, who took the idea of the Singularity and ran with it, is more explicit on the religious questions. “The Singularity will allow us to transcend these limitations of our biological brains and bodies. We will gain power over our fates. Our mortality will be in our ow hands,” he writes. Which if you’re looking for a direct translation is: we will be gods. There is of course a robust body of literature and wisdom in virtually every faith — from the Tower of Babel to the myth of Prometheus — arguing against taking precisely this fork in the road, but Kurzweil has no compunction about following the directly Promethean route. “If you wonder what will remain unequivocally human in such a world it is simply this quality: ours is the species that inherently seeks to extend its physical and mental reach beyond current limitations,” he writes. What makes us human, he is contending, is precisely our ability to abandon nature, and the God that formed nature, and to recklessly worship the golden calf. There is, interestingly, a deep body of religious tradition that points in this fraught direction. It’s implicit in the closing line of Paradise Lost: “They hand in hand with wandering steps and slow / Through Eden took their solitary way.” It’s in Gnosticism. It’s in Pico della Mirandola’s “thou art confined by no bounds; and thou will fix the limits of nature for thyself.” It’s in Joseph Smith’s “King Follett Sermon” where Smith declares “you have got to learn how to be gods yourselves” and in what Harold Bloom calls “the American religion.” The emphasis is not in harmony with the world as it is, but in self-knowing and self-extension wherever that may lead.

If we look for direct precedents for what Kurzweil is talking about, we might find them in two philosophical ideas from the early 20th century. Pierre Teilhard de Chardin found a unique synthesis of religion and science in “cosmogenesis,” in the notion that science is evolving but in ways that align with the Christian cosmos and with human consciousness reaching what Chardin calls the “noosphere,” a collective consciousness that transcends our biological origins and has a passing resemblance to the internet and to a connectivity through “superintelligence.” Nikolai Fyodorov, the founder of Russian cosmsim, advocated for a “common task” to “regulate the forces of nature, to defeat death and bring ancestors back to life, so that they too would participate in the general resurrection.” In the common task, human beings would take the lead in the divine scheme, “as an agent of evolution responsible for all life on the planet,” and would in short order engage in cloud seeding and the manipulation of weather, advancing from there to the resurrection of ancestors and then to the defeat of the laws of gravity themselves, taking the earth for pleasure trips around the universe and warring against the universe’s heat death. In a sense, Fyodorov was advocating for the kind of ancestor simulation Bostrom discusses, and it’s not entirely impossible that our post-human overlords would, in resurrecting us, benevolently place us in conditions we would recognize and feel at home in, like our current ‘reality,’ as opposed to just dropping us off in the post-human future. (c.f. Black Mirror season three episode four for an elaboration of this idea.)

Then there is Thiel. It’s become something of a sport for intellectuals — Ross Douthat was among the most recent to run this particular steeplechase — to try to figure out what in the world Thiel believes. It’s not at all simple, because Thiel is clearly struggling to find coherence from various aspects of his worldview — the evangelicalism of his upbringing; his campus conservatism; the political escapism he has indulged in at different points in his career; and his hard-edged business tactics. This is important, because Thiel has $30 billion dollars and gave the world PayPal, Palantir, and (to some extent) Facebook, Airbnb, SpaceX, Stripe, Spotify, LinkedIn, and JD Vance. He has become the lead investor as well as guru of Silicon Valley and, to a surprising degree, the ideologies both of the tech world and of the Republican Party are an extension of his worldview. And what Thiel seems to have come up with is an eschatological conceit in which the Antichrist, who may very well be Greta Thunberg, is putting together a world government dedicated to control. They are opposed by “the ragtag rebel alliance” — never mind for now that the rebel alliance seems to include Thiel, Musk, and some of the very richest and most powerful people on the planet. If the alignment of the different sides is somewhat provisional — Thiel usually hedges when he tries to contend that environmentalists are creating a “one-world government” — what is clear is that there is a clash and the clash is epochal. Some of that can be traced back to Thiel’s PayPal days when he claimed, “Life is good here in Palo Alto. We’ve been able to improve on many of the ways you do things. I think you’ll find it’s a much better place than earth.” And some of the deeper theory of it can be found, for instance, in his parsing of Francis Bacon’s New Atlantis. “The Father is indeed warning of an invasion — an invasion coming from, not to, Bensalem,” he writes. Bensalem, here, is the ideal scientific utopia, a bit like Thiel’s Palo Alto. It is technocratic, future-oriented, and at a stark remove from the rest of the world. It is dedicated, Thiel writes, quoting Francis Bacon, to “the enlarging of the bounds of human empire, to the effecting of all things possible.” Actually, Thiel finds in his careful parsing of the text that the Antichrist is to the found in Bensalem — a more likely scenario, it seems, than ascribing that honor to Greta Thunberg — but Thiel, undeterred, seems to be unequivocally on the side of Bensalem and its eventual conquest of the rest of the world. As William Rees-Mogg and James Dale Davidson put it in The Sovereign Individual — a book that Thiel rediscovered and made central to his worldview — “our intuition is that history has a destiny.”

That destiny of course is associated with science and technocratic progress (the connection to Francis Bacon here is apposite). But what is striking, to a degree that I wouldn’t have appreciated if I hadn’t been reading some of these texts, are the ways in which the techies are almost perfectly mimicking the Judeo-Christian (and particularly Christian) views of end times in their ideas about scientific progress. The apocalyptic struggle, the resurrection of the dead, the paradise-on-earth after a a tumultuous struggle are all there. (Elon Musk’s comment, in his Guardian interview, that “[The near-future] is going to be a bumpy road” is actually the religious dialectic between apocalypse and heaven but reframed in a neutral, business-sounding language.) God as in the way we tend to think about God — the God who created the world and takes an active benevolent interest in the affairs of human beings — is factored out of the equation, but there is an equally theological view that emerges out of some of the cracks and crevices of religions past, that God is in the process of being created and it is the greatest work of human beings to create God by taking on the qualities of divinity themselves. What is expressed most clearly is that this can only happen after a signal, definitive event — what Kurzweil calls a “transforming event looming in the first half of the 21st century.” The more you read of the Singularitarians the more vague they get about what that event actually entails. Vinge writes, “Suppose we could attain our most extravagant hopes. What then would we ask for? That humans themselves would become their own successors, that whatever injustice occurred would be tempered by our knowledge of our roots” — which poses the question that if our “most extravagant hope” is to sort of have what we have already, then maybe we can just not bother with the existential risk of passing through the Singularity. But, for whatever reason, that possibility seems not to be in the cards. “You know, things are going to be different — no, I mean really different,” the computer scientist Mark Miller told Kurzweil. And what is so different is left to our imagination — superintelligence, post-human cyborgs running ancestor simulations, Greta Thunberg riding the sea-demon Leviathan, as Thiel seemed to half-predict in his First Things essay — but the apocalyptic framework is clear. The thing to do when people are predicting millennium like this is to do what should always be done — to raise an eyebrow, to not be sold, to not for instance give all one’s money away to Tesla products because money won’t matter in a few years — but of course this discourse can get more insidious than that. Those who really and truly believe in apocalypse sometimes have a way of contriving to bring it about.

Image of the Antichrist riding Leviathan (Liber Floridus, 1120).