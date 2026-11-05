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Sean Sakamoto's avatar
Sean Sakamoto
2d

The problem with a secular framework built on the self is that it has no way of dealing with the fact that the self is often the problem. It also has no way of handling so-called numinous experiences, or encounters with the divine. For people who have those experiences, they become life-shaping events.

Love for others and the abandonment of self are impossible to center in a framework designed around self-improvement.

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
2dEdited

I think there are a diverse number of meaningful communities, including but not limited to religious structures, available to provide meaning. There's the arts, there's participating in not for profits, there is the extended family, and there's maintaining friend groups over a long period of time. But you have to find community.

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