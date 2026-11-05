What I’m going to say here is pretty obvious, but it took me an embarrassingly long time to think of things this way — and maybe the same is true for you!

What is really happening in our time is the fading out of two major organizing entities, religion and the state. Everybody kind of knows that — or at least the first one — but I think it’s important to make clear what that means. Religion isn’t primarily a set of theological speculations; that’s the edifice that supports the more important structure, which is how people see themselves in their relationship to the world. All the religions that have been passed down to us, ‘pagan’ as well as axial age, present a more or less ordered cosmic system, of varying levels of legibility, in which the moral actions of an individual, as well as a community, are weighed against the desires of the cosmic order. That creates what Matthew Arnold called “a sea of faith,” a basic place for oneself in the world and a sense that the moral valence of one’s actions really and truly mattered.

In the West, the end of this system seems to have occurred in the late 19th century — around the time of the publication of The Origin of Species. “God is dead,” wrote Nietzsche. “Everything is permitted,” wrote Dostoevsky. “No system based on absolute certainty was possible,” wrote Samuel Butler. To live without the sea of faith, in a world entirely composed by science, seems to mean finding oneself in a moral system described by the 19th century Social Darwinists or, as Martin Gurri recently wrote of Richard Dawkins’ evolutionary biology, “if we are to believe Dawkins, Genghis Khan would be the perfect model of humanity.” But, even if no Social Darwinist imperative follows from the absence of God, it gets cold and lonely. There simply is no reason that one action is any better or worse than another.

It’s not really a coincidence that ultra-nationalism rose in the period that God was being pronounced dead — or, for that matter, that Nietzsche and Dostoevsky were in their own ways associated with both developments. The state became the placeholder for the absence of God — the state was the authority and the business of an individual’s life, for about a century and a half, was to figure out how they could best serve the state.

But the cause of the state suffered a real blow with the failure of communism, and the state is just not what it was. As Marx accurately predicted, “the state will wither away,” although the causes are somewhat different from what he anticipated — it’s about the free flow of money and information across national lines, and with the states, hard up for cash, delegating ever more core responsibilities to private enterprise. On the level of personal morality, it becomes increasingly difficult to see oneself as having a primary moral identity to serving the state.

So what happens next? The further we see with our telescopes, and the deeper we dive into the sub-atomic world, the less hope we have of identifying any core meaning or morality to sustain ourselves, and the transcendent religions just seem like they’re not coming back. The state, increasingly, comes across like a paper tiger. And what animates most people’s lives is a kind of attenuated hedonism — the hedonism being the attempt to get as much material reward as one can for oneself, which is attenuated by the fact that resources are scarce (economics is, after all, the ‘grim science’) and everyone else is competing for the same things.

The only real solution that I can think of is a return of religion, but not a religion based in theology. The religion would have to be a religion of ethics, developing ethical values sufficient for meaning in a godless world. There are actually plenty of guides for what that might be like — Buddhism, Confucianism, and Taoism do not depend on theistic principles, and neither do the ancient philosophic schools. There are of course attempts at modern ethical systems but surprisingly few given the stakes of the crisis. If we look at our leading philosophies, liberalism basically stops itself with identifying the role of the state. Conservatism points to the status quo, whatever that is — or, often, the hand-me-down version of the old religions. Progressivism seems like a holdspace for a class revolution that is never going to happen.

So what would an ethical system look like? It would, first of all, not be based on revealed wisdom and would be compatible with science. “You and everyone you know is going to die” would likely be the first commandment of a new secular religion. What the system would emphasize is techniques for living a good life within those constraints. And the practice of thousands of years of human history, often occurring quietly beneath the umbrella of more grandiloquent religions, produces all kinds of habits for a good, moral life. The golden rule — i.e. social reciprocity — is pretty obviously in there, something that all the major religions seem independently to arrive at. There’s a combination of mutual obligations within a society as well as a fostering and development of the individual. The secular religion has the communal connectivity of church — people meeting regularly to, essentially, trade notes on how they’re doing and to remind one another of their moral obligations (although AA or maybe Quakerism is a better model for what these gatherings might look like as opposed to the performativity of more traditional religion). And it uses the resources of self-help, the power of habit, and so on, to build rigorous programs for individual maintenance and improvement — with all the exercise routines, good habits, life hacks, etc, that have, particularly over the last decades, been developed in a highly individualistic way. What the secular religion would look like, more than anything, is a lifelong school that has no coercion built into it but where practitioners come together to transmit knowledge, support each other, foster community, and work together to develop happy, healthy, balanced lives.

The values that most people would pursue are, I suspect, pretty reasonable and pretty uniform. But there is an immense lacuna in people’s lives — anyone who wants that kind of communality or pursuit of meaning usually has to join one of the traditional religious communities, or else a cult, and, for modern people, that often involves a complicated dance of kind of winking at the theological ideas that were adapted to a very different time while taking what’s valuable in the communal structure and good habits of established religions. Without those kinds of communitarian structures, the organizing principles in people’s lives end up being the market, then the nuclear family where people create an idiosyncratic morals system based, basically, on whatever resources they have at their disposal, and then whatever pieces of culture and the public sphere they want to take in for themselves. What the market dictates is, of course, an operational selfishness. It works fairly well for what it does, but even the most generous reading by the free marketeers would never hold that the market should be a holistic system determining everything that happens in people’s private lives or with their systems of belief. But, in the absence of any new secular religion, the market comes to seem like the determinant of value and with the market pushing even further into private life — with people encouraged to adopt various consumer products, or social media, or AI, because it’s what ‘the market seems to want.’ And in that lacuna, new, really pernicious ideologies have started to take root, particularly a tech determinism that holds that the development of technology is good in and of itself, really no matter how it affects people. Meanwhile, morals are viewed as stuffy and the province of the old religions.

The state was the placeholder for quite some time — people could feel good about themselves if they performed their services to the state, whether that was military duty or simply being part of the tax base and a ‘law-abiding citizen’ — but with the state becoming, increasingly evidently, a kind of confederation of private enterprises, and with digital tools facilitating a new cross-border sort of life, the state simply can’t be relied upon to confer meaning. People are going to have to work harder than that. And, as most people live, essentially, online, now is a good moment to turn to maturing digital tools to try to find communities of the like-minded. The secular religion, when it comes, will be most likely be sort of inconspicuous — actually, there probably are many elements of it now although in disparate and archipelagoized form. It will be an ideology that’s dedicated to the celebration and veneration of the potential of the self — not egoic self-gratification but a concerted effort to be the best versions of ourselves — and with community as an exercise in practicing virtue.