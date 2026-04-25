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Julia Bedell's avatar
Julia Bedell
6h

Wow. I want to print this into a little booklet- an essential reference when the fear of boredom takes hold. You really captured something here, a correct subtlety, at the right place and right time. For me at least

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
5h

Reading this as I have my afternoon cold brew---coffee. I get the matrix issue. But I've decided that coffee is okay.

I think there's an important difference between being actively bored–––having to listen to an interminable speech by an uninspiring speaker (thinking here of an Al Gore speech I had to sit through in the late '90s) vs. not doing very much of anything–---thinking of an hour slow walk with my dog in the park this morning. In the latter case, your mind can attach to whatever it wants.

I broke my vow not to vote for Gore!

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