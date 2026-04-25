Once upon a time, I would make a beeline for the drinks if I arrived at a social event. I was a proud ‘chipper’ of cigarettes — if I was drinking or in certain moods there was a ritual about heading to the corner deli and overpaying for a pack of cigarettes. Every so often I would find the crushed packs, still with a few bent cigarettes inside of them, in the backs of closets or neglected jacket pockets. I often went to sleep fantasizing about the cup of coffee I would have when I woke up.

I was never an addict — never got hooked on cigarettes, never had a problem with drinking — but there were points in my life when I noticed that I was on what I thought of as the caffeine-alcohol matrix. The day, a bit imperceptibly, oriented itself around substance intake. The morning cup of coffee — well, often several of them — was basically the point of the morning. The end of the workday was to be celebrated with a drink; and then, if there was anything social on, that drink was of course the prelude to other drinks. None of this was, as it’s invariably phrased, ‘problematic’ — it just seemed to be the air that everyone breathed.

Cigarettes were the first to go — an affectation of my 20s — and they were pretty easy to forget about, I never liked them anyway. In my mid-30s, I suddenly had an uncomfortable revelation — that my body was reacting very strongly to alcohol, couldn’t stand it actually. If I drank, I’d have trouble sleeping and then would have these ridiculous, like inane, dreams. I’d been spending time around people who were in AA, had been extraordinarily moved by the willpower and discipline it took for them to stop drinking, and expected something of the same for me if I dropped my alcohol intake to nothing. But it really was very easy. I didn’t miss it and after a little while the thought of drinking alcohol was like the thought of drinking drain cleaner — it just seemed like an astonishingly strange thing to do to oneself. Coffee was the hard one. It took me about seven years to quit coffee — several false starts, several attempts to gear up my will to do it without following through, a long litany of justifications for why I needed coffee. But I knew it was destabilizing my moods, it was making me angrier and it was producing a very artificial flow to the day, with the crash coming in the afternoon. And then this year, I finally managed to do it — I’m about 90 days sober on coffee, thank you very much, and started to feel something similar to what I do for alcohol, that it’s like this bizarre jet-fuel-y sort of substance that just doesn’t have much to do with the natural health of my body.

So, now, I really am pretty much completely sober — I drink chicory and matcha as coffee substitutes, by the way — and it’s given me time to reflect on what sobriety really is. And, basically, sobriety is time — time just as is, which is immense swathes of time. What the substances have in common is their tendency to try to make time go faster, to try to wish time away — coffee accelerates the morning and then lets the afternoon kind of dwindle away; alcohol, famously, has its ability to obliterate time (“you’re never bored when you’re drunk, did you know that?” explains Charles Collingridge in the original House of Cards); and the harder substances can disintegrate it altogether. Cigarettes, claims William Davies, are about “framing the moment” — although for heavy smokers, what they tend to be is the series of ‘breaks’ that structure the day and make it bearable.

Sobriety means you don’t have any of that — the day isn’t heading towards its smoke break or its celebratory drink. The day just kind of is what it is. And, for me, what that means is that it basically opens up whole new vistas in which to work. The evening becomes available as a time to work in if it’s not pre-reserved as the time to socialize — and my brain doesn’t quite shut down at 6pm the way it used to when I was in the coffee grip. People on this platform have noticed that I seem to be very productive — I get a note often saying something along the lines of “I know you’re busy” — but the interesting thing is that I actually don’t feel particularly busy. There’s a lot of empty time in the day, I’m often bored — I don’t have the tools to make time disappear — and the result is that work (by which, by the way, I mean the kind of work that I actually want to do) is what, very naturally, fills the void.

I do actually have a pretty addictive, or maybe I should say, compulsive personality. I have a kind of gaming addiction. I drink my matchas and chicories in the same way I would drain coffee — even if they don’t provide any sort of kick. I certainly have a screen addiction. The way I approach work is certainly pretty compulsive — getting pulled in to one project and then really not wanting to wrest myself away even if there are more important things happening elsewhere in my life. Sobriety helps me to see all that for what it is — everything is its own way of not being still, of not just settling into the moment, of being less than comfortable with boredom. But that’s alright. The addictions I have at this stage feel like the addictions I would choose — hanging out on this platform as opposed to Facebook; playing games as a break from work; working intensively on the things I want to work on.

When I was younger and imagining how I wanted my life to be, I always imagined a certain rollercoaster of substances as being part of it. That seemed cooler. Sobriety seemed like it was for people who were either very religious or very dull or had really lost the ability to control their substances at some point. What I didn’t realize was the extent to which substances are a refuge from boredom, and that boredom is actually what you want — that it’s the soil of creativity. And what I didn’t realize also was the extent to which the whole of society, Western society anyway, is in the grip of its mythologization of substances. The coffee shops almost invariably have some sort of pro-coffee propaganda on the signage. In movies and TV shows, characters always celebrate their well-being with an intake of substances — it’s hard to imagine having a major life milestone without champagne or a birthday without a sudden influx of sugar or a social event without everybody getting, from one substance or another, ripped. There was a point when people took this seriously and tried to fight it — temperance movements and Prohibition were real efforts to root out the addictiveness at the heart of the society. They overplayed their hand and lost, and the default is that you’re supposed to be lightly buzzed on some combination of booze or caffeine or a socially-acceptable drug — but the more I think about it, the more I think that was actually an opportunity lost. Sobriety is just better, and it’s better for reasons we don’t normally talk about in the culture — the importance of boredom, and time, and the way that that can help to orient priorities. It would be nice if we could give that its due.

Image: “The Temperate and the Intemperate” by The Master of the Dresden Prayer Book