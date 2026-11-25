I had this thought — what was I thinking about exactly? — that great people always make the world worse. It had something to do with psychology. I was reading about these different great clinicians, and they were all different from each other, and all had their own domain/discourse, and they all had it, the thing that they had figured out and that other people could emulate and model themselves on. And whatever they had figured out — which was indubitably rich, a whole world in itself — was also wildly contradictory to everybody else’s equally rich model; and each approach, it was easy to see, was a reflection of something very deep in the personality of the founder of the school.

There’s no particular sense in which this is a bad thing — just the way it is — but then I found myself reflecting on a feature of my life in documentaries, which was that you pretty much always worked with professionals in a pretty equitable way and then sometimes you were on a project with famous people and that was always bad news. The famous people would sometimes pretend to be chill, but they never were — inevitably, everything became about them, and there was a distinctly different sort of geometric shape to the projects with the famouses as to the ones with everybody else, the difference between working on some kind of multi-pointed polygon to being swallowed by an enormous spreading oval.

The more I understood about the great man theory of history, and about narcissism — which are pretty much the same thing — the more I began to see the same dynamics at work. Some people just swallow. They have some psychological lack and some insatiable need, and they find some lever that hits on the vulnerabilities of everybody in their time and place, and they become unshakable and then they just become that time. Everybody in Europe for 15 years had to live in Napoleon’s psyche, just as everybody for 12 had to live in Hitler’s, and we’ve been stuck for ten years in Trump’s.

In the end whole eras become a more or less accurate reflection of somebody’s psyche — the blitzkrieg conquest of Europe and then the devastation of a whole continent was probably a fair mirror to the demon living in Hitler. The general casinofication of everything, the cheerful amoral venality of our time, neatly mimics Trump’s personality (although of course Trump also channeled something in the culture). Recently, I’ve noticed Elon Musk’s autistic army spreading ever more widely — the glazed look that certain young men have when they talk about mining asteroids. This phenomenon applies also to figures who aren’t obviously so deleterious. Picasso had this famous line where he said, “My mother said to me, ‘If you are a soldier, you will become a general. ⁠ If you are a monk, you will become the Pope.’ Instead, I was a painter, and became Picasso’” — meaning that the art really was secondary, that Picasso wanted to make a Picasso-sized impact on the world, and of course a Picasso-sized impact turned out to be immense. Everybody who has worked in modern art for the last century — which is all ‘serious art’ — is in a real sense inhabiting the crater left by Picasso and Picasso’s narcissism. And I think that this goes a long way towards explaining why modern art has gradually lost its power and impact on the culture — that it took a century for the narcissistic supply emanating from Picasso to gradually wear out. Same goes for people like Cormac McCarthy or Philip Roth, just to pick sort of random examples — what we are encountering isn’t so much a body of work, although the work has its own merits, as an ego, as the full externalized shape of somebody’s ego.

Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about Musk and the ways in which we’re seeing these dynamics play out in real time. It’s fairly obvious actually what Musk is. He’s a kind of con man, but the cons are so big that they have a way of dragging reality along after them. Tesla really is ludicrously overvalued, but at the moment that the bill is coming due, he releases a tweet saying he’s ready to take the company private. It’s a lie but he never gets more than a slap on the wrist, and it brings in enough investment to juice the stock and buy time — and when the stock goes up again he’s duly rewarded by Tesla for the bank shot he played with the public. Going to Mars is never going to happen but it’s enough of a fantasy to get all these talented engineers working at SpaceX and then, sure enough, they produce the Starlink system, which does actually make money — not enough but he’s able to use the hype to eventually take the company public where it’s rewarded with a valuation well over its actual worth but bound by the calculation that Elon can always work a miracle … and on and on it goes. Everything is for the products and the products get endlessly amplified by the manipulation of the public sphere, so that we are all completely saturated in Elon in the way that a few years ago we were saturated in Trump.

This was the general shape of the reflections I was having and then I read this very moving New York Times profile about Mike Winer, a physicist who had given himself entirely over to AI safety. Weiner assumes that AI superintelligence is so powerful that it already makes the vast bulk of human activity redundant. “There will never be another human genius,” he said.

The sense, then, is of being at a very paradoxical moment. On the one hand, powerful individuals are everywhere and, largely through the force of their will and personality, exerting influence on everything. On the other hand, a certified genius is claiming that genius itself has been rendered obsolete.

The resolution of that paradox would seem to be that there is indeed a conception of the individual that is outmoded. We can call it Romantic but what it really is is the idea of a particular individual as an avatar of progress. With mathematicians and scientists, we tend to put them on the timeline of how they are contributing to the march of the species in its quest for knowledge; and, by extension, we have done pretty much the same thing for artists.

When the world’s greatest mathematical problems can be solved by a machine, then that whole conception of the valorous individual seems to be down for the count — it becomes almost silly to imagine that a great man can vault progress forward.

That seems to leave two paths open for what an exemplary individual would look like — and I believe that this really is the vital question: what’s more important than anything else in our lives is understanding what the model is for the person we are trying to become. One path is what’s being modeled for us by Musk and co. It’s still very much hinged on the idea of progress — there is progress, predominantly scientific and technological, and we have our wagons hitched to it whether we want that or not. The role of the exemplary individual isn’t to make a great discovery — those are spoken for — but to lead the people into the new techno-hybrid interface. And the world, in this conception, seems to become vanishingly small with the knights of the round table — Musk, Zuck, Altman, Amodei, Hassabis, Pichai, Huang, Bezos — generating the platforms that will then be the ground for the future.

The other conception of the exemplary individual is to do basically none of that, to not be particularly interested in greatness but to be interested in distinctness, in singularity. The other day I was writing about a future religion built around the individual self, and Joshua Doležal argued with me that that was fundamentally solipsistic; that a meaningful religion has to be dedicated to selflessness. But I believe that selflessness and communitarianism take you only so far, that, as the phrase has it, we die alone, and a meaningful ethical creed really has to take into account the absolute distinctness of any individual human being, the fact that we all are different from each other and that there seems to be something sacred in that. As Thornton Wilder puts it, “There’s something way down deep that’s eternal about every human being.” Even Christianity, which may be the most communitarian religion of all, puts at the very core of its cosmological system the inalienable moral worth of the soul of the individual, as measured by the individual’s acts.

What is possible, then, is a heightened individualism that’s not narcissistic — not measured by greatness or maybe even by social contribution but by something closer to intrinsic worth. Maslow, describing “self-actualized individuals,” has this to say: “Indeed, they often actively seek out solitude and withdrawal from others not out of fear or hostility, but because they enjoy their own company, value their inner life, and need quiet time for contemplation, creativity, and self-renewal.” The tendency, even in thinking of the individual going into this kind of seclusion, is to picture them emerging again, giving in some luminous way to the whole of the world. But maybe that’s too much to ask — and too much to ask in an era when superintelligence may be turning the most impressive accomplishments into child’s play. Maybe the goal, then, isn’t to achieve or even to give. It’s just to be yourself, whatever that means to you.