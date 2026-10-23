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Treekllr's avatar
Treekllr
7d

I must be a real snob bc i dont see audiobooks as the same as reading. I would agree that the content one consumes is the same, but the process of consuming, what one is actually *doing*, with their brain, is not. Idk that one is better than the other(as you point out, audiobooks allow you to consume while doing other things, something reading doesnt generally permit, but thats a difference), but they certainly are different, and i wont get sucked into this twisting of reality that tries to say they *are* the same.

I mean, i really dont care if someone wants to listen to their books, and why should i? Im sure some of the *really* real snobs enjoy the debate, and what theyre really contending is that one is better. But i dont quite get why the listeners are so hung up on claiming its the same.

Would you say that reading a play is the same as seeing it acted out? Does the delivery system of information matter? Perhaps the juries still out on that(perhaps we need to take some tests to find out). But in my own personal experience i can confidently say when i read a book its not the same activity as when i listen to one. My eyes/brain interact with the letters on the page in a way completely absent from listening. I dont fall into the lull that a soothing narrator induces. The book is a physical object that i interact with, not a stream of digital information racing through the ether.

To deny the differences begs the question why? Why is it important for the listeners to feel that theyre doing "the same" thing a reader is? Is it the snobs youre trying to convince? Or yourself? Idk, but i do know the difference between my ass and a hole in the ground, even if they are both full of shit.

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9 replies by Sam Kahn and others
Anne Kadet's avatar
Anne Kadet
4d

I find that I remember audiobooks way better than books I’ve read in print. Why might that be? Have you experienced the same?

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