This essay could just as easily be titled “I am a tool.” Ok, so you have likely heard of earbuds. You may even own a pair. I too have heard of earbuds, but I associated them with, like, people who sell tech accessories in the West 30s or guys who want to listen to sports podcasts on the MetroNorth, but this summer, something, I don’t exactly what, came over me, and, reader, I bought one. And now, reader, I want to tell you all about how much I like my new earbuds.

I like them very much. They are small and delicate. They are always on the verge of getting lost — once, I thought I had lost them and bought a second pair and then found the first under the bed! They are also sort of annoying to charge, since I only have one brick and sometimes have to choose between giving life to the earbuds or to the phone itself, but they do this charming, doughty thing where one earbud sacrifices itself for the other and the second one will continue narrating the audiobook or podcast until the very, very end of its battery when it will make a final brave, chirping sound before it goes quiet.

So, now that my toolishness is firmly established, let me get to the point: they have completely solved my reading problem. I wrote an essay a few months ago with the optimistic title “How I Learned to Read Again” but that was wildly premature. I described setting up timers, and setting off blocks of time, and treating myself like my own pet lab rat, but it just didn’t really work. The problem wasn’t just social media and the addictive properties of the phone, although those are considerable, it’s that the time to read was basically irresponsible time — I wasn’t helping anybody, I wasn’t generating outputs, I was being, essentially, selfish. With my new earbuds, the dynamic inverts. Reading is now what I do when I’m active. Anytime I have my hands full, essentially, or anytime I need my eyes, I plug in earbuds and an audiobook, and suddenly doing the dishes or taking out the trash or riding in a taxi is time when I’m reading.

There’s some debate among the real snobs about whether audiobooks really count as reading, and the answer is that, yes, of course they do. It’s one of these technologies that’s slowly and steadily developed without anybody’s particularly paying attention to it. When I was a kid, long car rides were basically a treat because of the audiobooks, although it didn’t really occur to anybody to listen to them any other time. The issue was proximity, that unless you were wedged into a car for hours at a time you were always going to wander away from the audiobooks source. That wasn’t such a problem for music or particular kinds of audio-designed content — so people were willing to leave the radio on in their homes — but if you were listening to a book, you got lost. Bluetooth technology deals with that problem — now the book goes where you go. And the ability to speed up — to go to 1.2x or 1.5x — actually makes a real difference. It allows you to listen at something like the pace you would normally use to read a book. And, actually, you read much more fluently with an audiobook — there are no pauses to rest your eyes or look around. Basically, you can read until you run into the next thing that demands your full concentration. And, then, more and more books have been recorded. It’s possible that my audiobook habit will start to get expensive, but so far, between Everand, YouTube, and the much-overlooked LibriVox, everything I’ve listened to has been free.

Some things are different. I’ve developed a very good note-taking system with my iPhone notes, and it can be a bit harder with the audiobooks, but, basically, I’m becoming convinced, the audiobooks are just as good, and if there‘s the will for it — a big ‘if’ — it can be the driver in a renaissance of reading.

If that’s true, what it means is that there is room for long-form, ambitious work and even for literacy in what Walter Ong calls “secondary orality,” just that the forms may be a bit different. There’s a tendency, which I share in sometimes, to take a basically apocalyptic view of the social media era — Neil Postman, thinking specifically of television, pushes this to extremes. The notion is that the structure of digital communication breaks down everybody’s relationship to text, and old forms of communication make their ascendancy — this is the pictograms of emojis, as well as what Andrey Mir calls “storytelling, social grooming, and quarrel.” But the anomaly of this era has always been that people are willing to listen to incredibly long podcasts — say what you will about Joe Rogan but it’s not a short video vertical. What that suggests is that secondary orality revives some of the old and long-lamented lost forms of orality — Uncle Joe sitting around the campfire and orating, along with Wise Uncle Randall and Strange Uncle Graham, on the tale of Atlantis — but also that secondary orality has the capacity to combine the best of both worlds. With an audiobook, you have a relationship with an actor, which is usually a nice addition to the mix, as well as (as far as I can make out) everything of value in the original text. You also don’t have to worry about worsening your eyes or your posture as you read.

Maybe on this platform in particular, we have a way of seeing technology as either/or — and I am this way with AI — but it seems fairly obvious that the way forward is to find a place of moderation, to find the technology that works for us and to carefully select out the damaging aspects of what doesn’t work. Substack is social media but it’s also a way of reviving long-form written content. Podcasts are clearly orality, but audiobooks (as well as terrific podcasts) give us a better, or at least more practical, way of sustaining literacy. There’s nothing surprising about any of that — it’s like being able to say that marijuana might sometimes be ok and engender interesting psychotropic experiences without advocating for freebasing crack cocaine.

In other words, I shared in all the gloomy sentiments — but that was before I bought my earbuds! And now I do find that something vital in the whole dynamic around reading has shifted. Reading, for a very long time, was what you did when you had leisure — when you weren’t doing anything else, when you were curled up around your fireplace. But none of us have fireplaces anymore and reading has, pretty decisively I would say, lost the battle for leisure. What is different is that Bluetooth technology has quietly allowed reading to move into a different domain. It has become the complement of an active life.