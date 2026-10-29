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Julianne Werlin's avatar
Julianne Werlin
10h

Hm, I don't know about this one. I've been thinking about empire and early modern armies recently too and I appreciate the attempt to find a large-scale analogy in a different domain--useful to think with.

But isn't it important that citizen armies are tightly controlled and coordinated by the state? If anything the key thing about citizen armies vs mercenary armies is that the former have far less autonomy and space for individual agency--they're much less (or not at all) entrepreneurial.

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4 replies by Sam Kahn and others
Alan Horn's avatar
Alan Horn
6h

As to what the Napoleonic Wars were about, I would look beyond the qualities of the regimes and consider the class interests they represented. In territories he conquered, Napoleon imposed his code, an early expression of bourgeois right, in place of the existing patchwork of arbitrary feudal laws and privileges.

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