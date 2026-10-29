What I’m going to say here isn’t going to make, like, a tremendous amount of sense. The way my brain works is that it makes connections, sometimes from all over the place, and a connection is usually enough for me to write a piece — and sometimes explore a far-ranging conclusion, even if that seems a bit far afield from the starting point.

Thanks to my trusty earbuds, I’ve been listening to some early-modern history and what seems to be the main theme, more than anything else, is a switch-over from mercenary to standing citizen armies. This was the work of centuries and was such a dramatic change that we tend to forget about it. Mercenaries, at a certain point, must have just seemed like the way it is. Mercenaries were, after all, professionals, who went from campaign to campaign accruing experience. To hire them meant an immediate influx of fighting men without disrupting the mass of the citizenry or arming common people who might, immediately, use their experience to foment rebellion. And, since they were trained and experienced, the assumption could only have been that they could defeat any mass of citizens, who would have needed time and armaments to be brought up to speed. At different points, the emphasis on mercenaries reached truly staggering heights. My mainest man Apostolic Majesty discusses how the Russian state, in times of internal peace, essentially turned its army into a mercenary army — lent to Austria in its wars against Prussia until, with a new tsar, Russia abruptly switched sides. Prussia itself rose to statehood on the backs of a mercenary army — the army lent out to whomever would pay for it and the revenues from the army financing the state.

There was just one problem with the mercenary army system: it didn’t work. The military history of Italy gets pretty amusing with the dances of the condotierri, stylish professionals who could spend an entire campaign performing a kind of minuet where they never came into range with one another, much to the annoyance of the city-states that were funding them. The Thirty Years War can be understood as the mercenary system utterly breaking down, with the mercenaries flying the coop and turning into locust swarms ravaging the country, making their living off of plunder and without attachment to any nominal overseer. And mercenaries always had a reputation for unreliability, having a tendency to desert or to switch to a higher bidder just at the moment when a sovereign needed them most.

The great shift in modernity turns out to be the switch from mercenaries to standing citizen armies. The American Revolution can be understood, largely, as this: the point of Washington crossing the Delaware is the surprise attack on a group of Hessian mercenaries, who turned out to be less prepossessing than met the eye. And, if the colonists used their own mercenaries (not just Lafayette but von Steuben and Kościusczko and these European worthies whose names still show up on bridges and stamps across America), the difference was made by the small Continental Army (~7,000 men) who stayed in the field for seven years while their opponents’ mercenary contracts expired and even the British army fell victim to its procurement system. Meanwhile, Prussia, under Frederick the Great, had switched over from a provider of mercenaries to a formidable national presence in its own right, with the battle-hardened Prussian troops put to national ends. I’ve struggled for a while to understand what the Napoleonic Wars really were about— since Napoleon at a certain point was hard to distinguish from the hereditary monarchs he was fighting against — and this seems to be the right lens for it. What Napoleon and the Directory had put together was a genuine citizen army, larger, more disciplined, and more determined than the ad hoc contingents marshaled by the European sovereigns — and that change produced such a shift in the balance of powers that there seemed nothing for it but to fight to the bitter end, with the European sovereigns eventually adopting armies along the lines of the French Revolution.

The 20th century, essentially, completes the movement. The two World Wars are an illustration of what happens when nations reach full mobilization. The great question at the beginning of World War I is why all the major powers immediately went to general mobilization for what was, after all, a fairly minor issue that, in an earlier era would have been handled by smaller professional armies. The answer seems to be that that was just the mindset — all modern nations thought of themselves as units of total warfare. And that same mindset continued through World War II and deep into the Cold War until, after Vietnam, the U.S. started to think better of it and returned to something much closer to a professional army model.

I’m thinking about all this not primarily because I’m thinking about military questions but because I’m thinking about civil society and culture. If I think about how media, and mass communication, have operated for the last century or so, how it works is basically a mercenary mentality. The people who have access to the bullhorn of mass communications are, by default, trained professionals. Anybody who reads the news on a television show, or writes an article in a newspaper, belongs to a special caste. They are considered to be ‘professional journalists,’ and representatives of the ‘fourth estate,’ but the mindset is much more of a particular professional sensibility — beholden to specific journalistic techniques but paid for by the highest bidder. The politics of the last generation have been dictated, largely, by two competing billionaires — Rupert Murdoch and Ted Turner — who each have their slant on the sort of politics they want, and their own group of hired professionals who are used to distort public space in the way that they prefer. Those who work for the network channels can be viewed more as hired mercenaries who serve the state — with room for debate about the extent to which the state is captured by various private interests. And same goes really for anything else in the public sphere, from the Bloomberg distribution channels to Bezos’ Washington Post and so on. Mass participation in this model is always kept to narrow slivers of the professionalized sphere — ‘reality television,’ which was so entertaining because of the dynamic of having regular people walk onto a stage reserved for celebrities; and the ‘letter to the editor’ or occasionally ‘op-ed’ sections of the newspaper where the people could grip about whatever it was they wanted to gripe about (and, usually, the silliness of what they had to say reminded everybody that they preferred to hear from the professionals). One of the great trends of the last decades has been the spread of PR, the way that messaging — whether in the service of a brand or non-profit — radiates through public space and turns perceptions towards one point of view or another.

As impressive as that has been, the larger trend, though, is the democratization of that space. This is for all the famous reasons — the rise of social media, etc — but what we can really say it is is that the tools for access to mass communication have become far cheaper, and, as Clay Shirky puts it, “here comes everybody” — the public sphere is suddenly awash in just about anybody communicating anything at all. The other side has not been idle in this. The word ‘gatekeepers,’ which is usually used in this conversation is somewhat misleading — it’s more anybody who’s a professional, anybody who takes a salary, and whose livelihood as well as identity depends, then, on privileging certain forms of communication over others. The professionals so far have had two major moves. One — the move c.2015-2020 — was to try to isolate social media, to treat it as a giant basket case of deplorables, with the social media companies either trusted or leaned on to use their algorithms to fence off any particularly objectionable content. Meanwhile, the serious discussion would take place in the handful of ‘legacy media’ outfits or behind the scenes in various white papers or the memos that the hink tank world uses to communicate within itself. The other move is AI. AI is meant to generate credibility. It has the great advantage of appearing like the voice of the computer itself — which is really to say that it’s the result of various tweaks and inputs made by the AI’s corporate programmers, who are interested in an orderly public sphere and the smooth flow of profit. The dust-up between, say, The New York Times and OpenAI is the concern that the AIs are, in the process of taking over the public sphere, also going to put the professionals out of business.

As tumultuous as this period has been, the main point starts to come somewhat into focus, that it becomes possible to envision a public sphere operated not by professionals at all but by citizen armies. What does that look like? Well, for one thing it’s a lot bigger — there are simply more people talking, and talking at scale, than in the old professionalized system. The question becomes whether that can be consolidated, whether it’s possible to cut through the din — and some amusing spectacles have taken place in the attempt to do that, for instance the world’s richest man buying the world’s largest public communications platform solely (as far as I can tell) to ensure that his voice would be the loudest voice on it — but the real answer is probably not, that communication would tend to be centrifugal, to move in different directions. Then the next question is about money, and the basic point is that there is a fundamental difference between anybody who is paid a salary (whom we can think of as mercenaries, part of one or another effort to manipulate the public sphere, in whichever direction) and anybody who is part of the citizen army and makes the money they make from a mass of subscribers.

None of this is to say that the ‘citizen army’ model is better. It’s messier for one thing, and it’s liable to plenty of corruption (it’s the easiest thing in the world for ‘influencers’ to pretend that they’re making money off subscriptions when in fact their income comes from various sorts of product placements), and if we really push the analogy, the mass armies of the Napoleonic Era or the 20th century were responsible for far more destruction than the (relatively speaking) tamer professional armies.

There’s a question, of course, of whether you really can compare armies to media outlets, or influencers, and I’m not sure it works as a strict analogy, but I kind of feel that it does. When I was working in media, it became, after a few years, a kind of private mantra that I was a ‘mercenary.’ To a certain extent, I enjoyed that sensation. I noticed myself shifting into different personae. There was a fast-talking mode I suddenly got into whenever I was trying to persuade someone to do something, there was a certain professional flair I felt in moving quickly from one outfit to another and — in a way that the other mercenaries could recognize — ‘identifying’ with the project I was on, even as we all knew that we would move on to something else fairly soon. When I started writing on Substack, it was entirely different — the headspace I was in was very different, and it was easy to recognize because I would often find myself moving from one to the other within minutes, say with the kind of email I might send from a ‘work email’ as opposed to one I would send from a personal account. The word ‘mercenary’ seemed to me then like the right word and it still does — the notion of working with lifelong fidelity to a single company had vanished sometime before my generation — and I think it nicely outlines what its counterpart would have to be, this largely undiscovered country of what the citizen army looks like.

But this of course isn’t as mysterious as it sounds. The whole world has basically switched over to it. It’s what the vast army corps of influencers is doing. It’s what everybody on Substack is doing. The sense, for now, is that it’s unsustainable. Simply put, people put too much effort in in comparison to the reward, and the way to survive in public space, still, is to get some kind of a salary from somewhere. So what might the citizen armies of the future look like, if their side of it prevails? The trend line for now seems to be for influencers to basically be captured by whomever ends up sponsoring them. Another possibility is that the Substack model really works, even more so than now, and influence is achieved in a fairly democratic way by citizen-persuaders getting upvoted from and supported by enough of their fans. Another possibility is that the state steps in. A Universal Basic Income is looking surprisingly likely, as a way of having tech’s excess profits sloughed around the economy. This possibility (it actually was put into effect in a limited way in 2020-1) would, basically, disconnect the relation between output and economic labor, and bring the state into the equation at something like the height it had in the era of the welfare state and the citizen armies, with people having leisure and being free to use their leisure to influence public opinion — although I don’t think that’s a very good solution, since all real power would emanate from whoever generates and then redistributes the wealth and the opinion of all those on the receiving end of it would be, almost by itself, inconsequential and uninteresting.

So with its limitations acknowledged, there’s still the question of what a genuinely democratic public sphere would look like. It’s maybe a cop-out to say that it was just as hard to imagine citizen armies in the era when bands of mercenaries were the common-sense option, but, for now, I think it’s just worth acknowledging how artificial the mercenary structure really is. As A. J. Liebling observed of the mockery of the First Amendment, “Freedom of the press is guaranteed only to those who own one.” Walter Lippmann, writing in the ‘20s, advocated for a class of experts, exposed to privileged information and operating through highly-trained, rational thinking, who would be entrusted with the major questions of public policy. And the narrow funnel of information into the public sphere has, for a century, facilitated an information system that looks surprisingly close to what Lippmann described. But that’s no longer possible, at least with the current configuration of information technologies. The tendency, then, is for the professionals to organize as professionals — whether that means lobbying the tech companies to choke off the free flow of information, as in the late 2010s, or astroturfing their own preferred messages, as is kind of best practices of the professional classes in the social media era. I am also, sometimes, a professional and not particularly anxious for the livelihood of professionals to disappear. But I don’t think that the professional means of organizing the flow of information is the only way to do it — any more than hiring mercenaries is the only way to fight a war, even if seems efficient. The era of citizen armies seems to have been coming for awhile, and what it represents is, for good or bad, a democratization of communication comparable to what happened in the military field with the wars of revolution and the modern nation state.