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polistra
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Gurri seems to miss one important fact, perhaps intentionally. Data webs were always built and controlled by the government. The first one was Chappe's semaphore web, built by the French revolutionaries in 1790. Telegraph systems were owned by the post office in most countries. The ARPA web was built by and for NSA. Everything that happens on data webs is surveilled and manipulated. That's the whole purpose. Occupy, Tea Party, and Arab Spring were obvious psyops.

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