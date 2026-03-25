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Daniel Solow's avatar
Daniel Solow
Mar 25

Your strategy of embracing the hypervelocity of this mashup era of unfiltered content creation is very unintuitive to me, but what the hell, it might just work.

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1 reply by Sam Kahn
Konstantin Asimonov's avatar
Konstantin Asimonov
Mar 27

Yes! Awesome. I think towards the end of this year, I'll do something similar.

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