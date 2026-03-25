Dear Friends,

I’m starting a new Substack called Cult Classic, which is meant to be a home for long-form fiction. I’m not “importing” subscribers there — just starting from zero — so I’m very gently inviting you to subscribe. Every couple of days or so I’ll post a chapter from a novel. The first one is called Time Machine and is the story of Jacob Savage using a very short-range time machine to try to solve the sociological problems of the 2010s.

There are a few different reflections going into this project.

One is that I started on Substack meaning for it to be a home for my fiction. That really hasn’t worked out — my fiction always gets far less response than essays or ‘meta-fictional’ work — which is perfectly ok. Fiction takes an extra degree of concentration to read and may not be so well-suited for an online format, but I’m trying to reduce a barrier by having a site that’s fiction-only, without interruptions from other work, and that won’t bother people who are here more for the essays on politics and culture.

Another is that I’m really trying to think through the Substack ‘fiction problem.’ Part of it, I suspect, is needing to adapt the structures of fiction from a print era to something that’s a little more fluid and online-friendly. That means, to some extent, shorter chapters, shorter paragraphs, shorter sentences, but I think it goes beyond that. Time Machine is what I’m thinking of as a Parasocial Novel — some of you may recognize yourselves (or, more accurately, avatars of yourself) in this book or in other books to come. The way it’s written is a bit more relaxed than the way I used to write — a little more polemical, a little more in tune with the ‘discourse’ — although (I think) without sacrificing quality.

Another consideration is that, to be honest, I write so much and so fast that no other mode of dissemination really makes sense for the way I’m writing right now. I’ve come to really believe in the power of speed — I think that speed can force you to write a little bit faster than your conscious thought can catch up, which allows the subconscious to play a bit more and for you to genuinely surprise yourself as you write. As a style I suppose it’s a bit more like doing improv in print, which I genuinely think is an exciting and dynamic direction for fiction to go in.

This isn’t necessarily meant to be so solipsistic by the way. The ‘Stack’ is just me for now (with illustrations from Megan Gafford!) but might evolve in time towards being more of a hub for long-form writing in the way that The Republic of Letters is a hub for short-form — and shoutouts are in order here to PILCROW and to Anthony Marigold for exploring these waters as well.

Anyway! I hope you check out the new Substack. I may post a couple of short stories here to whet your appetite for fiction, but, after that, it will be (I think) pretty exclusively essays.

Best,

Sam