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Peter Saint-Andre's avatar
Peter Saint-Andre
3d

Sam, I hate to break it to you, but your dream of a decentralized Internet is not going to happen. I speak as someone who worked on core Internet protocols and open-source technologies (e.g., the Firefox web browser) for 25+ years, including truly decentralized systems that threatened the power of Big Tech. For god's sake don't pin your hopes for a more beautiful way of life on technologies that you feel are more aligned with your values - simply live more beautifully in your day-to-day interactions and long-term projects with family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues.

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Ana Salote's avatar
Ana Salote
3d

Also convinced. What you describe may be part of it. This is what I'm seeing on the ground now: A growing number of people are done with the old system, morally, intellectually and emotionally. As a result we’ve got an adjacent system in construction formed of millions of organisations from major global bodies to national and regional NGOs to tiny grassroots groups. Building alternative structures is the second element of Joanna Macy’s The Great Turning. It’s well under way. There are some stellar humans behind this movement: Look at the guest lists on The Great Simplification, Accidental Gods or Planet Critical for the range and quality of the major players. Audrey Tang, Ian McGilchrist, Daniel Schmactenburger, Nora Bateman, Janine Beyus, Jason Hickel and thousands more. Every government concern and many unconcerns have an alternative system in development.

This kind of work is happening everywhere at all scales. It’s most evident if you look at the voluntary groups in your community alongside the global change-makers. There’s also a silent majority who are concerned about the polycrisis but do little to convert this to action. Liam Kavanagh identifies these groups In Mobilising Silent Majorities. Taking the next step requires two things: seeing the new system as a growing and viable alternative, and finding a personal niche within it.

British politicians say 'look' a lot. Interviews are peppered with the admonition to look. ‘Look’ they say, and then pronounce on their banal vision of business as usual while shuffling out-dated policies. We are schooled, dragged by the neck to their benighted window and forced to ‘look!’ The silent majority have historically been chained to that Overton window seat.

From that narrow perspective it’s hard to see the adjacent system as a system. It is so unlike what it is replacing. When your model of governance is rigid, monolithic, top down, emanating from a concentrated power source, you will not see something lacy and distributed, growing organically, with shared sovereignty. In Ecocivilisation Jeremy Lent writes of islands of coherence becoming continents of coherence. Yes, possibly. But if we dismiss the islands because we’re looking for continents we may confine our thinking and action. Maybe this was always meant to be islands floating freely; agile, adaptable, federated but not rigidly conjoined.

In the same vein Thich Nhat Hanh famously said that the next Buddha may be the sangha, wisdom and authority dissolved and distributed throughout the community.

In the emergent system could the next government be the sangha?

The new system is expanding and populating naturally. You either design your own contribution or are speed-dated with a you-shaped niche. You may be drawn to the systemic or the specialised. B teaches councillors of different political parties to communicate in a depolarised way. Her whole life has moulded her for this B-shaped hole. For P it is community Tai Chi and food preserving. Finding my niche in the new system was like stepping out of cramped stilettos into bespoke nappa slippers. I do believe there's a role waiting for everyone in this.

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