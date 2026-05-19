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Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
2d

I can relate to a lot of this. I was a professional translator for about 15 years, and that had a depressive effect on my reading. I spent the whole day reading foreign texts and turning them into English texts, and when I was done with that, the last thing I wanted to do was read more text. Thankfully my current work/life balance is much better.

Also, in school I had a hard time reading assigned classic texts. I had a kind of inner resistance to assigned reading with its tight schedules and the One True Interpretation that some teachers are inclined to foist on you. It killed much of the fun of reading. I got the fun back later in life.

I'm amazed and intimidated by those Stackers who write year-end posts along the lines of "here are the best 50 books of the 7000 books I read this year." I couldn't do that even if I wanted to. And I don't want to really, because nowadays I regard reading mainly as a quest to find favorites I can return to repeatedly.

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SimonSaysSeaShells's avatar
SimonSaysSeaShells
2d

The best attribute an article like this can have is honesty. You were honest.

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