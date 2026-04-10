Dear Friends,

I’m really grateful to my friend A. A. Kostas for this write-up of my novel Henchman — and, more generally, of the “metamodern novel” (which is also discussed here) — and grateful to the editors of Compact Magazine for allowing this, originally a draft of a Compact piece, to be printed here. The published piece can be found on Compact.

The full manuscript of Henchman can be read here.

I’m also busy serializing the novel Time Machine, which can be found here at Cult Classic.

Best,

Sam

(HENCH)MAN’S SEARCH FOR MEANING

by A.A. Kostas

One of my favourite novels from the past year was first published as a weekly serial, the author sending each installment to readers directly. The story skewers popular genres, imagines the perspective of an overlooked character archetype, devolves into increasingly ridiculous scenarios, but clips along at such an enjoyable pace that I didn’t want the ride to be over. And despite being 150 years removed from the heyday of serialisation, I genuinely enjoyed the experience of reading the novel piecemeal instead of all at once. Sam Kahn’s decision to leverage his popular weekly newsletter to periodically release his novel Henchman was a risk, but one which I’m glad he took.

Henchman is Banx Mulvaney’s journey from holding the role of ‘Head of Inner Perimeter Security’ for the diabolical Ernst Blofield to becoming a supervillain in his own right, while stumbling through several different settings and plots which would be familiar to anyone who’s seen a blockbuster action/adventure/spy/thriller film in the past 50 years. And while Kahn does poke fun at the sheer unbelievability of these movies — how orchestrated they are, how much they strain the suspension of disbelief, heroes somehow outsmarting and outgunning dozens of armed professionals, the shoehorning of ‘The Speech’ given by villains and heroes at pivotal moments, the trading of stupid puns and quips in life-or-death situations, and even the mind-boggling expenses involved in building villainous lairs — the novel pushes past cheap satire and manages to speak to our current moment of dark conspiracies and untrustworthy elites.

Much of what makes Banx Mulvaney an enjoyable narrator is his dogged optimism, which he maintains despite the many setbacks encountered in his travels through the Caribbean from Blofield’s lair to Dr Jacoby’s less impressive lair, then into the Amazon where Indiana Jones faces down the Russians (or is it the Germans?), and to New York to hunt down John Wick and kill his wife (or is it his dog?), then onto planet Mongo to deal with an unkillable Flash Gordon, then back to Earth to attend a supervillain academy. Beyond the hazy sub-plots Banx tumbles into, where cultured men of evil seek to destroy the arrogant agents of good, the real story is whether Banx can complete his journey from henchman to supervillain while becoming something more than a caricature. The question that burns hotter and hotter as the novel barrels towards its conclusion is: can Banx retain his soul while achieving villainous success, and will he attain the enlightenment he has been pursuing?

In the character of Banx, Kahn has created someone unusual — a morally bad, violent man who is somehow still sympathetic, largely because of his genuine search for an existential purpose. And as such, this novel may be one of the best examples of truly ‘metamodern’ literature, an emerging cultural movement defined by its search for meaning in a world that seems to have none.

* * *

What is ‘metamodernism’? The philosopher Jason Ānanda Josephson Storm describes metamodernism as “the structure of feeling that follows postmodernism, a movement characterized by oscillation, hope, affect, and deconstructive realism.” Metamodern literature is not a naïve return to grand narratives, nor is it stuck in the ironic paralysis of postmodernism; instead, it swings, oscillates, and hopes, despite knowing better. Author Luke Turner calls it ‘a kind of informed naïveté’ which navigates between modern enthusiasm and postmodern irony, and professors Timotheus Vermeulen and Robin van den Akker’s foundational 2010 essay, Notes on Metamodernism, describes the “oscillation” as different from a compromise or synthesis, but as a continual swinging between sincerity and irony, hope and melancholy, knowingness and yearning; a leap of faith after cynicism. So the metamodern hero doesn’t throw in the towel on finding meaning, but he also isn’t a dewy-eyed idealist. He is constantly oscillating, cynical yet hopeful, confronting the irony and deconstruction of grand narratives while seeking a new narrative that gives his life a purpose.

Banx is a metamodern protagonist. He knows the absurdity of his situation — henchmen are disposable and anonymous, his skills are easily replaceable and death is the only certainty (the novel begins with the great opening line, “So many of my friends are dead”) — yet even from the start of his journey, he confides to his unrequited lover, the villainess Lana Lynx, that he needs the purpose of his life to be for “something higher... for something more,” and states to us, his readers, the realisation that “life is the only thing that matters and the only way to live life is to cherish it.” And as the novel progresses and Banx take stock of the strange luck that has kept both himself and his fellow henchman Sod Job (son of the original Goldfinger henchman, Odd Job) alive, it occurs to him that they have been chosen, that the divine forces that help Bond and Indiana Jones and other main characters dodge bullets and win pitched battles and survive against all odds, may be at work for Banx and Sod, that there may be some higher purpose for them after all.

One of the recurrent themes in the novel is that despite being a ruthless killer, Banx beholds the act of killing with a kind of sacred mysticism, he reveres the transference of the dead person’s essence into the killer’s own soul, and he is fascinated with how another henchman nurses a gunshot victim into a peaceful final slumber. Kahn imbues Banx with a remarkable ability to self-reflect as he stumbles toward higher planes of meaning, like in this extended run-on thought that interrupts his assessment of the attractiveness of men who kill for a living:

What comes through in my sheen, in the dark pits of my eyes, is initiation, is a man who has fully achieved all possible separation from his parents, who has stepped well beyond the bounds of conventional morality, who has killed and earned the begrudging respect of those he has killed, who has had the peculiar mystical transference of seeing the light go out in someone’s eyes and carried out something like the priestly offices even as he focuses on choking that other person to death, and sensing their soul hover in them, and sensing something of their soul wander into him. It’s a spooky, special sort of thing, has to be experienced to be believed.

Even Banx’s relationship to villainy is a metamodern example of exhausted irony giving way to sincere longing for a higher purpose. He wants to be a supervillain not just for power, but for camaraderie, for integrity, for the joy of being “surrounded by people just like us, who got us, who saw us exactly as we were … and never thought the less of us for it”. This is, after all, a universe where rampaging mass murderers like John Wick are somehow heroes, and creepy megalomaniacs like Ernst Blofield take up space and time as they chew scenery, but the everyman footsoldier is treated as nothing more than a meatshield. Banx’s point of view is a sympathetic one, and his relentless pursuit of something beyond the unfair system he’s been trapped within is admirable.

What makes this novel even more interesting is that Banx’s prime nemesis is not Bond or Blofield, or any of the usual heroes and villains we are used to seeing on screen. His main antagonist is Zachary Boorstin, CPA, a lowly accountant who helps deranged madmen fund their harebrained evil schemes via shell companies and credit derivative swaps. Boorstin keeps popping up in the service of every villain Banx works for, just as Banx keeps improbably surviving the massacres initiated by the so-called ‘good guys’. Boorstin is an avatar for the authorial voice, or, I should say, the performance of a certain kind of authorial voice, with Kahn play-acting the role of a disgruntled accountant author who writes Boorstin as a kind of wish-fulfillment fantasy in the land of action heroes, but who is then stymied by the disobedient character of Banx, a minor henchman who takes on a life of his own, constantly surprising Boorstin and the faux-author. This juggling act of authorial voice and rogue characters most resembles Vonnegut’s Breakfast of Champions, and could place Henchman in the category of postmodern fiction; that is, if it didn’t reject Vonnegut’s nihilistic take on free will and instead put so much stock in the pursuit of truth and meaning.

Among everything else, Henchman serves as an extended debate between two points of view on taking control over your own fate and exercising your free will. On one hand we are presented with the Nietzschean ‘will to power’ as voiced by the pseudo-author-stand-in Boorstin, who is somehow always one step ahead of every plot, smarter than everyone else, and always over-explaining the inevitable victory of power and force over everything else, while berating Banx for his obtuse earnestness. On the other hand we have Banx’s metamodern approach, his pursuit towards a new way of being a villain in a world of heroes and psychopaths, his love of camaraderie, and his keen interest in the metaphysics of death and life. Much to Boorstin’s derision, Banx remains hopeful while being browbeaten time and again by the harsh realities of a violent world. And much to Boorstin’s surprise, it is Banx who is ultimately triumphant. This jug-eared bruiser of a henchman finds his way to a kind of maturity, educating himself as he stumbles along, having his mind expanded by new situations and new ideas, and ultimately putting his childish notions (such as his pining for Lana Lynx) away, while still retaining his childlike desire to create a better world, a way for henchmen to work together without being treated as expendable.

And this is where the novel is particularly satisfying, as Banx’s metamodern search for meaning reaches something of a resolution. In the closing moments of the novel, after betrayals and twists and adventures across genre and galaxy, after moments of wrenching doubt and self-reflection, Banx is finally able to act decisively and kill the most immature aspects of his romantic idealism. In the final scene, Banx overcomes his obsessions with the uninterested Lana, stating to her that “in the end… I’m just not willing to accept things the way they are”. With this earned maturity, he can begin his new life as a supervillain with his own lair and henchmen, intending to run a new kind of operation alongside his erstwhile friend and partner, Sod Job, treating their employees with fairness and integrity, building a culture of camaraderie which tips the scales against the psychopathic killers that occupy centre stage in the meta-universe of action movies.

In this debut novel, Kahn has managed a difficult task: to write an entertaining story which is alternately funny and dramatic and possesses a strong narrative voice, but also to create a novel that plays with genre and authorship while confronting the reader with existential questions about free will and purpose. In decades past, a debut this good would have received a splashy publishing house advance and a strong marketing campaign followed by several buzzy bookstore reading parties. Its television rights would have been snapped up after a short bidding war between studios, with a glossy miniseries to follow. But in the 2020s, it seems that a novel like this must be read on the internet, serialised via newsletters (on a platform that Kahn himself champions and has invested considerable amounts of energy into), contending with diminished attention spans and a dying publishing industry.

This is all to say, maybe more of us need the informed naïveté of Banx Mulvaney to face the bleak present state of fiction publishing, hoping against our latent cynicism that places like Substack can reinvigorate how people find and read and engage with long-form fiction. It’s a distinctly metamodern idea, but one which I think is worth pursuing.

A. A. Kostas is a Canadian-Australian poet, writer, and lawyer (in that order), currently based in Singapore. He writes the Substack newsletter Waymarkers.