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Nathan Keller's avatar
Nathan Keller
Apr 10

Not a wasted word in here... So I will do the wasting. Boorstin, I love that Klosas thinks he is Kahn's boor, I donot know hermmm, and then I agree. The real Dan Boorstin was the 1970's director of the national library, Library of Congress was it? From whose stacks he wrote good enough yeoman's popular histories of what are to me dark matters like Roanoke colony and piracy. In praise of Sam then, who at any time in the past 20 years could have written this book_-so that if Sstack specifically inspired him it was centrally to beleive in what rewmains of our operational memories-Sam takes the puffed up part as versus the four square realist. That could be a promise to leave Castalia for the next best Commons as the kids say, what remains? And can we keep it? Am we allowed to hamburgle good things? Please.

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Larisa Rimerman's avatar
Larisa Rimerman
Apr 10

Interesting article about the new movement in modern literature -Metamodern Novel. I wish you, Sam Kahn, great success in writing your novel.

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