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Brian Bors's avatar
Brian Bors
10h

I appreciate this a lot. I never began using an AI tool, other than my Google searches, but this stuff is so baked in it is hard to even see it for what it is and what it is doing to creatives and those that might actually be creative but never have the opportunity with all the AI help and refinements or whatever. It's such a mess, and each one of us that takes our stance in all the small and large ways, will add to the larger story of owning our humanity again, this time with a bit more gratitude, perhaps.

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Elizabeth Haddad's avatar
Elizabeth Haddad
11h

I haven’t used google services in almost a decade (until this year, unfortunately; my graduate school email is set up through google and there’s nothing I can do about it 😒) — but it’s Protonmail and Brave for browser! I personally find Brave to be better than DuckDuckGo.

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