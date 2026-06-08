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The Archivist's avatar
The Archivist
5d

I enjoyed reading and thinking about this. I wish I had thought more deeply about it all before I spent ten months on a novel manuscript no one asked for and 100+ agents would eventually reject or ignore.

It’s business more than art to a much greater degree than I had assumed.

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Michael Maiello's avatar
Michael Maiello
4d

What I would add to this, in the era of Trump, is the role of the writer/novelist in society right now. Best I can tell, there isn't one. Gone are the days of asking Normal Mailer, John Updike or Gore Vidal what they think of this or that issue. Heck, gone are the days of asking Zadie Smith or David Foster Wallace on PBS. We no longer elevate the creative writer to the pedestal of "artist who has thought deeply enough about society to tell us stories that make us think, so let's ask what they think about what's going on..." It's too bad because having a role for the creator also gives context to the work.

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