Dear Friends,

I have a piece up in Persuasion on Trump and political realism.

Best,

Sam

CAN LITERATURE UNCOUPLE FROM THE MARKET?

Here’s what literature means to me, and why it appeals to me, roughly in order of priority:

It’s ambitious. It’s a chance, in a kind of test with your maker, to state in a contained way who you are and what you care about.

It’s socially non-contingent. It uses language but none of the other tools of social attachment. Writers and readers are temporarily extracted from their social roles and face each other in a peculiarly disembodied, as well as freeing, way.

It has the possibility of immortality, or posterity, built into it. Texts survive the human body, which means that something of your sensibility can survive long after your death and serve as a last word on your era when everything else is forgotten.

It is limitless. There really are no budget constraints the way there are with film or theater. You can have as many characters as you like; they can be whoever you want them to be. The only constraint is your own imagination.

It is egalitarian. Anybody who can speak can, in theory, write. There is a very low cost barrier to participating in the activity.

It allows for a free play with language that is difficult to achieve in everyday speech.

It allows for conversations between like-minded people who have an instant rapport from having read the same book.

Here’s what literature means in our era:

It’s first of all a product. We are engaging with work based on the number of units that it has sold; we all have the opportunity of engaging with that work only if somebody has deemed it sellable.

It’s mid. The only way to be successful is to sell lots of units, which means selling to a great number of people. Since most people are mid, the work sold is going to, logically enough, be mid.

It’s perishable. The marketing of a work is only possible within a given sales cycle, at the end of which the inventory is swapped out and a new set of products is introduced for the fresh awards season and sales cycle.

It’s socially contained. What moves the production line is the set of relationships from publishing company to agent and from agent to writer and then from writer to the circle of friends or professor who introduced them to their agent.

It’s hierarchical. Everything is based on sales and to some extent ersatz currencies like online ratings.

It’s a form of structured speech. A text isn’t just a writer communicating to a reader, it’s a publishing company often mediated by their lawyers communicating with their costumer base. There is a built-in need to make each product resemble every other product, for the text to never confuse the reader, and to never for political reasons alienate the customer.

What you may have noticed is that there is basically no overlap between what (speaking personally) I like in literature and the way that our era, under the pressure of publishers’ profit-principle, conceives of literature. So what to do?

Well, this piece is more about naming a problem than offering a solution. But if we take these two lists at face value here’s what it would involve. Writers leave the market and readers leave the market. Writers would assume that they have to make money some other way than through their writing itself (which, for the vast majority of published writers, is how it is anyway). Writers and readers find each other in disintermediated space with no particular cut for the middleman, who has no role really in the essential exchange. What money changes hands does so in a gift economy sort of way. This isn’t completely utopic. There is a meritocracy and a hard battle, based on word of mouth recommendations, over what gets read and then what endures. But in that environment where we lose any interest in the volume of product moved, let alone in the profit margins of the distributor, what we start to care about again is the ambition of the work itself.

All this sounds a bit wooly-headed, but we’ve actually been much closer to that than we’ve realized. The natural texture of online exchange lends itself to text being consumed in the Substack model as opposed to the Amazon model. The last few years really have been a golden opportunity to convert the production of literature into a gift economy model and in so doing return literature to what it should be. Unfortunately, I think we may have missed the moment for that, and so I’m left just diagnosing problems.