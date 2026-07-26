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Guy Bassini's avatar
Guy Bassini
2d

You might be the best writer on Substack Sam.

I received a very angry letter recently denouncing me for my position on AI. I see it as an efficiency tool, but will not use it for writing and have no interest in reading anyone who does. That doesn’t mean that I can avoid it. There are many awful things that I can’t avoid.

I have a friend who has been trying to write a book about his family. I offered to help him and read his drafts, but nothing came of it. About six months ago he told me that his daughter set him up with AI. Last month he wanted me to « read his new book. » Art will always exist, monetizing it will be difficult. Those who can read, write, and comprehend will be few.

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Joshua Corey's avatar
Joshua Corey
2d

The macro argument about the belatedness or sheer pettiness of the age is something I’ve intuited for a while, and anguished over. Can great art happen in the absence of great audiences—that is, classes of people who feel their world is being described for the first time? I doubt it. At the same time, my own experiments with Substack suggest that it simply isn’t the platform for fiction—though it’s surprisingly not bad for poetry—also, I suspect the experience of heavy users (people on the app) is quite different from the experience of casual readers who only encounter posts in their in-boxes and are oblivious to the social-media aspects of the site. Those folks, I think, enjoy the fiction and poetry they’ve signed up for, but they engage only as subscribers—they aren’t liking or commenting.

At least in the literary realm, I feel more and more that the action happens on the level of the small press—when I read a novel published by Tortoise or Deep Vellum I am within the kind of necessary enclosure of someone’s particular taste, which helps me feel that I’m participating in meaning-making, which is for me what art is for.

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