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Terrance Lane Millet's avatar
Terrance Lane Millet
17h

Good points, Sam. Thanks. I think you are right in pointing out the likelihood of societies becoming increasingly siloed linguistically. I don't know how that would play out culturally. It would be an odd interplay. Being there but at the same time not. There's something exhilarating about being present in another culture and knowing the language--more immersive, more immediate. Greater complexity in the neural network? I don't know, but it all makes me uneasy.

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ARW's avatar
ARW
2d

"international English" also has become a narrow, generalized version of all the Englishes. ubiquity of platforms like social media keeps on the narrowing, so do pocket translations, and with all the color and connotations and nuances gone, what's left seems pretty ugly, like an online reductionism

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