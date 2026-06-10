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Michael Walsh's avatar
Michael Walsh
2d

Brilliant—Freud’s discontents now run the funhouse, leaving civilization behind. All that's left is the funs of observation.

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Sarah Majdov's avatar
Sarah Majdov
2d

Fascinating review!

This is a new perspective for me and you’ve piqued my curiosity enough that I want to read Mir’s book for myself. Thanks for sharing your thoughts Sam.

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